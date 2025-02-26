Rains ease in Upper Thailand, flood warning for the South

The North and the Northeast regions will experience cool weather in the morning with less rain on Wednesday, the Thai Meteorological Department said this morning.
These conditions are due to the moderate to rather strong high-pressure system prevailing over the Northeast and the South China Sea while the easterly and southeasterly winds prevailing over the upper country are weakening, the department said.
It urged people in the upper country to take care of their health due to the changing weather, while farmers should take precautions to protect crops and animals from potential damage.
Meanwhile, northeast monsoon and easterly wind over the Gulf, the South and the Andaman Sea will bring isolated heavy rains to the South, the department said, urging residents to beware of flash floods and overflows, especially along the waterways, near foothills and lowlands.
Waves in the lower Gulf are 2-3 metres high and above 3 metres in thundershowers. All ships should proceed with caution and keep away from storms, the department warned.
The weather forecast for the next 24 hours is as follows:
North: Cool in the morning; isolated thundershowers mostly in Mae Hong Son, Chiang Mai, Chiang Rai, Phayao, Nan, Tak, Phitsanulok and Phetchabun; minimum temperature 16-21 degrees Celsius, maximum 28-34°C; cold to very cold on mountaintops.
Northeast: Cool in the morning; isolated rains mostly in Loei, Nong Khai, Bueng Kan, Nong Bua Lamphu, Udon Thani, Sakon Nakhon, Chaiyaphum and Khon Kaen; minimum 16-22°C, maximum 27-24°C; cool to cold on mountaintops.
Central: Isolated light rains; minimum 20-24°C, maximum 29-33°C.
East: Isolated light rain; minimum 21-26°C, maximum 29-32°C; waves 1-2 metres high and above 2 metres in thundershowers.
South (east coast): Scattered thundershowers and isolated heavy rain in Surat Thani, Nakhon Si Thammarat, Yala and Narathiwat; minimum 21-26°C, maximum 29-32°C; waves 2-3 metres high and above 3 metres in thundershowers.
South (west coast): Scattered thundershowers mostly in Ranong, Phang Nga, Krabi and Trang; minimum 24-26°C, maximum 29-33°C; waves 1-2 metres high and above 2 metres in thundershowers.
Bangkok metropolitan area: Cloudy; minimum 23-25°C, maximum 33-35°C.