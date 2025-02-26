Rains ease in Upper Thailand, flood warning for the South

The North and the Northeast regions will experience cool weather in the morning with less rain on Wednesday, the Thai Meteorological Department said this morning.

These conditions are due to the moderate to rather strong high-pressure system prevailing over the Northeast and the South China Sea while the easterly and southeasterly winds prevailing over the upper country are weakening, the department said.

It urged people in the upper country to take care of their health due to the changing weather, while farmers should take precautions to protect crops and animals from potential damage.