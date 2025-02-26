Death toll in Prachin Buri bus accident rises to 18

The death toll from the bus accident on the downhill road in Na Di district has risen to 18, according to Prachin Buri police. This follows the report of another victim succumbing to injuries at a hospital.
The accident occurred at 4 am on a section of Highway No. 304, a downhill road from Pu Thone Shrine Mountain in Tambon Bu Phram. Prachin Buri police chief, Pol Maj Gen Kiartisak Srathong-oy, announced later in the morning that the death toll had increased to 18.
According to Kiartisak, 17 victims died at the scene after their bus, which was carrying 49 people, including the driver and an assistant, overturned. Another victim later passed away at Kabin Buri Hospital.
The accident left 31 people injured. Among them, 23 were admitted to Na Di Hospital, while eight others were taken to Kabin Buri Hospital for treatment.
Kiartisak noted that the steep downhill road from Khao Thone Mountain has been the site of frequent accidents. Authorities had set up a rest area at the mountain’s summit, where buses are required to stop to cool down their braking systems.
Buses that fail to stop risk brake malfunctions while descending the mountain. As a precautionary measure, drivers are mandated to stop and register in a logbook at the designated rest area.
Police later questioned the bus driver at the hospital. It was discovered that he had stopped for a rest in Nakhon Ratchasima’s Pak Thong Chai district but had failed to stop at the required rest area on Khao Thone Mountain.
As a result, the driver has been charged with reckless driving causing death and injury.
Tambon Porn Charoen Municipality mayor, Phairat Wutthisarn, who organised the trip, stated that it was intended to take 129 villagers from his tambon to study waste disposal methods in Rayong.
The group travelled in three buses that departed fromBueng Kan province at 5 pm on Tuesday. Phairat was travelling in the first bus, while the third bus was the one involved in the accident.
Following the incident, Phairat immediately cancelled the trip and instructed the two remaining buses to return the villagers home in Bueng Kan. He admitted feeling deeply shaken and stated that he would not be organising any trips in the near future.
Phairat assured that his municipality would provide full support to the victims of the accident.