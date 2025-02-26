Death toll in Prachin Buri bus accident rises to 18

The death toll from the bus accident on the downhill road in Na Di district has risen to 18, according to Prachin Buri police. This follows the report of another victim succumbing to injuries at a hospital.

Details of the Accident

The accident occurred at 4 am on a section of Highway No. 304, a downhill road from Pu Thone Shrine Mountain in Tambon Bu Phram. Prachin Buri police chief, Pol Maj Gen Kiartisak Srathong-oy, announced later in the morning that the death toll had increased to 18.

According to Kiartisak, 17 victims died at the scene after their bus, which was carrying 49 people, including the driver and an assistant, overturned. Another victim later passed away at Kabin Buri Hospital.