Prime Minister expresses condolences over Prachin Buri \'bus overturn\' incident

Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra posted on social media about a bus accident involving a study trip from Bueng Kan province, which resulted in several fatalities and injuries. She expressed her deepest condolences to the families of the deceased and the injured, stating, "I have received reports that the injured are being treated as emergency patients, and those with minor injuries are being assisted in returning home safely."
"Furthermore, I have instructed the Ministry of Transport to investigate the incident. If it is found that a vehicle was used in violation of the standards or recklessly, legal action should be taken. I have also emphasized the importance of inspecting vehicles to ensure they are safe and meet the required standards before being used, in order to prevent accidents and reduce such losses in the future."
The accident occurred at 4am on a section of Highway No. 304, a downhill road from Pu Thone Shrine Mountain in Bu Phram subdistrict. Prachin Buri police chief, Pol Maj Gen Kiartisak Srathong-oy, announced later in the morning that the death toll had increased to 18.
According to Kiartisak, 17 victims died at the scene after their bus, which was carrying 49 people, including the driver and an assistant, overturned. Another victim later passed away at Kabin Buri Hospital.
The accident left 31 people injured. Among them, 23 were admitted to Na Di Hospital, while eight others were taken to Kabin Buri Hospital for treatment.
Kiartisak noted that the steep downhill road from Khao Thone Mountain has been the site of frequent accidents. Authorities had set up a rest area at the mountain’s summit, where buses are required to stop to cool down their braking systems.