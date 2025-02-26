Prime Minister expresses condolences over Prachin Buri \'bus overturn\' incident

Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra posted on social media about a bus accident involving a study trip from Bueng Kan province, which resulted in several fatalities and injuries. She expressed her deepest condolences to the families of the deceased and the injured, stating, "I have received reports that the injured are being treated as emergency patients, and those with minor injuries are being assisted in returning home safely."

"Furthermore, I have instructed the Ministry of Transport to investigate the incident. If it is found that a vehicle was used in violation of the standards or recklessly, legal action should be taken. I have also emphasized the importance of inspecting vehicles to ensure they are safe and meet the required standards before being used, in order to prevent accidents and reduce such losses in the future."