Upper Thailand gets warmer with less rain forecast countrywide

The high-pressure system over the Northeast region and the South China Sea is weakening, leading to rising temperatures in upper Thailand but cool mornings in the North and the Northeast, the Thai Meteorological Department said on Thursday.
The easterly and southeasterly winds prevailing over the upper country are weakening too, resulting in less rainfall, the department added, while urging people to take care of their health due to the changing weather.
Likewise, the easterly wind prevailing over the Gulf of Thailand, the South and the Andaman Sea is losing strength and will bring less rain to the South. Waves in the lower Gulf will rise to about 2 metres high and above 2 metres in thundershowers. All ships should proceed with caution and keep off thundershowers, the department warned.
The weather forecast for the next 24 hours is as follows:
North: Morning cool with 1-2 °C rise in temperature; minimum temperature 19-23 degrees Celsius, maximum 32-36°C; cool to cold on mountaintops.
Northeast: Morning cool with 1-3 °C rise in temperature and isolated light rain; minimum 20-24°C, maximum 33-36°C; cool to cold on mountaintops.
Central: Isolated light rain with 1-2 °C rise in temperature; minimum 22-25°C, maximum 34-36°C.
East: Isolated light rain and slight rise in temperature; minimum 25-26°C, maximum 34-36°C; waves about a metre high and about 1-2 metres high offshore.
South (east coast): Isolated thundershowers mostly in Chumphon, Surat Thani, Nakhon Si Thammarat, Yala and Narathiwat; minimum 23-25°C, maximum 32-34°C; waves about 2 metres high and above 2 metres high in thundershowers.
South (west coast): Isolated thundershowers mostly in Ranong, Phang Nga, Krabi and Trang; minimum 24-26°C, maximum 33-35°C; waves about 1-2 metres high and above 2 metres high in thundershowers.
Bangkok metropolitan area: Partly cloudy and slight rise in temperature; minimum 25-26°C, maximum 34-36°C.