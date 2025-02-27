Upper Thailand gets warmer with less rain forecast countrywide

The high-pressure system over the Northeast region and the South China Sea is weakening, leading to rising temperatures in upper Thailand but cool mornings in the North and the Northeast, the Thai Meteorological Department said on Thursday.

The easterly and southeasterly winds prevailing over the upper country are weakening too, resulting in less rainfall, the department added, while urging people to take care of their health due to the changing weather.

Likewise, the easterly wind prevailing over the Gulf of Thailand, the South and the Andaman Sea is losing strength and will bring less rain to the South. Waves in the lower Gulf will rise to about 2 metres high and above 2 metres in thundershowers. All ships should proceed with caution and keep off thundershowers, the department warned.