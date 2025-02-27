Chinese Embassy in Thailand Announces Return of 40 Uyghurs to China

The Chinese Embassy in Thailand has confirmed that 40 Uyghur individuals have been returned to China following their detention in Thailand for over a decade.
According to a statement released on the Embassy's Facebook page "Chinese Embassy Bangkok," the repatriation took place in the early hours of 27 February via a chartered flight operated by a Chinese civil aviation company.
"On February 27, 40 Chinese individuals who had illegally entered the country were repatriated from Thailand to Xinjiang, China," the statement read. "This is a concrete measure of cooperation between China and Thailand in addressing illegal immigration crimes and protecting the legitimate rights and interests of Chinese citizens, in accordance with the laws of both countries and international practices."
The Embassy noted that the individuals had been detained in Thailand for more than 10 years due to "complex international factors."
Chinese security and immigration authorities reportedly acted promptly to expedite the return of these individuals to their homes after completing the necessary legal procedures.
The statement emphasised that authorities adhered to "the requirements of strict, standardised, fair, and civilised law enforcement" while assisting the returnees in resuming normal life.
Photographs released by the Chinese Embassy show Chatchai Bangchud, Secretary-General of Thailand's National Security Council (NSC), present during the proceedings.