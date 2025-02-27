Chinese Embassy in Thailand Announces Return of 40 Uyghurs to China

The Embassy noted that the individuals had been detained in Thailand for more than 10 years due to "complex international factors."

Chinese security and immigration authorities reportedly acted promptly to expedite the return of these individuals to their homes after completing the necessary legal procedures.

The statement emphasised that authorities adhered to "the requirements of strict, standardised, fair, and civilised law enforcement" while assisting the returnees in resuming normal life.

Photographs released by the Chinese Embassy show Chatchai Bangchud, Secretary-General of Thailand's National Security Council (NSC), present during the proceedings.

