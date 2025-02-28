Samut Prakan schools shut following scarlet fever outbreak

Samut Prakan’s public health office announced on Wednesday the closure of schools in the municipal area until Monday (March 3) to control the spread of scarlet fever, which has been confirmed in several preschool and elementary students.
The office also ordered schools to disinfect their classrooms and restrooms during the closure.
Scarlet fever is an infectious disease caused by Streptococcus A bacteria. It most commonly affects children between five and 15 years of age. Symptoms include a sore throat, fever, headache, swollen lymph nodes, rash, and red, swollen and bumpy tongue resembling a strawberry.
Well-known doctor Pakpoom Dechhasdin posted on his Facebook page “More Lab Panda” on Thursday, urging parents to look out for these symptoms in their children, which often manifest a week after infection.
Pakpoom wrote that scarlet fever patients must be immediately treated with antibiotics and remain in isolation for at least 24 hours to avoid spreading bacteria to others.
If left untreated, the disease can lead to complications such as rheumatic fever and acute glomerulonephritis, he added.
He added that children in risky areas should wear face masks and avoid sharing toys or personal items with others, as the bacteria can be spread by saliva and droplets from sneezing and coughing.