Samut Prakan schools shut following scarlet fever outbreak

Samut Prakan’s public health office announced on Wednesday the closure of schools in the municipal area until Monday (March 3) to control the spread of scarlet fever, which has been confirmed in several preschool and elementary students.

The office also ordered schools to disinfect their classrooms and restrooms during the closure.

Scarlet fever is an infectious disease caused by Streptococcus A bacteria. It most commonly affects children between five and 15 years of age. Symptoms include a sore throat, fever, headache, swollen lymph nodes, rash, and red, swollen and bumpy tongue resembling a strawberry.