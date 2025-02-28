Spanish man arrested for unlicensed possession of protected wildlife

Forest police, immigration officers, officials from the Department of National Parks, Wildlife and Plant Conservation, and local authorities from Lao Khwan District, Kanchanaburi Province, executed a search warrant at a residence in Lao Khwan on Thursday (February 27, 2025), following complaints about the illegal possession of various protected wildlife species, including rare exotic pets imported from abroad.

The property, covering 98 rai (38 acres), was filled with animal enclosures and cages. Francisco Cuesta, a 54-year-old Spanish national, identified himself as the owner of the house. A detailed inspection revealed numerous protected wildlife species and rare exotic animals, such as kangaroos, ostriches, deer, miniature horses, miniature buffaloes, miniature cows, miniature goats, sheep, wild boars, civet cats, sulcata tortoises, capybara rodents, emus, peacocks of foreign breeds, Asian small-clawed otters, and Sumatran short-tailed pythons.