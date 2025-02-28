Spanish man arrested for unlicensed possession of protected wildlife

Forest police, immigration officers, officials from the Department of National Parks, Wildlife and Plant Conservation, and local authorities from Lao Khwan District, Kanchanaburi Province, executed a search warrant at a residence in Lao Khwan on Thursday (February 27, 2025), following complaints about the illegal possession of various protected wildlife species, including rare exotic pets imported from abroad.
The property, covering 98 rai (38 acres), was filled with animal enclosures and cages. Francisco Cuesta, a 54-year-old Spanish national, identified himself as the owner of the house. A detailed inspection revealed numerous protected wildlife species and rare exotic animals, such as kangaroos, ostriches, deer, miniature horses, miniature buffaloes, miniature cows, miniature goats, sheep, wild boars, civet cats, sulcata tortoises, capybara rodents, emus, peacocks of foreign breeds, Asian small-clawed otters, and Sumatran short-tailed pythons.
During questioning, Cuesta admitted that the animals were his and that he had been keeping them for a long time. Regarding the Sumatran short-tailed pythons, he claimed they were given to him for care by an unidentified person.
The authorities found no official documents or evidence of legal acquisition of these animals.
Cuesta was initially charged with "possessing protected wildlife without permission" and transferred to the Laokhwan police for further legal proceedings.
Investigations revealed that Cuesta had frequently posted photos of himself with various animals on social media, which helped authorities trace his illegal activities, leading to his arrest.
Upon reviewing Cuesta’s background, it was discovered that he is the ex-husband of Alisa Intusmith, a well-known Thai model from the 90s.