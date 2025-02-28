UNHCR condemns forced repatriation of Uyghurs from Thailand

A news report published on the UNHCR Thailand website on Thursday (February 27) stated that UNHCR, the UN Refugee Agency, deeply regrets the deportation of some 40 Uighurs after more than 10 years in Thailand’s detention centres.

UNHCR had received reports that a group of Uighurs detained in Bangkok faced imminent deportation. The agency repeatedly sought access to the group and assurances from Thai authorities that these individuals, who had expressed a fear of return, would not be deported. No such access was granted, and when contacted for clarification, the Royal Thai Government authorities stated that no decision had been made to deport the group.