Expert calls for alert by Thai authorities after Uyghur repatriation

A foreign affairs and security expert has urged Thai authorities to remain vigilant against security threats after the government repatriated to China on Thursday 40 Uyghurs who had illegally entered the kingdom over 11 years ago.

The government’s move raised concern of potential terror threat among several parties, which fear a repeat of the 2015 Bangkok Erawan Shrine bombing after a similar repatriation of Uyghur individuals. The attack resulted in 20 deaths and left 125 injured.

Assoc Prof Panithan Wattanayagorn, a foreign affairs and security expert, said on Friday that authorities must prioritise the safety of Thai citizens and remain vigilant to prevent the repeat of the 2015 attack, in which over 10 perpetrators are still at large.

"Additionally, we need to observe the reactions from both the Western countries, which have already clearly condemned Thailand, and the Muslim countries,” he said. “The latter may not speak out directly, but extremist movements could become more active. This [repatriation] could also lead to increased opposition against Thailand from Muslim countries and the Arab world."