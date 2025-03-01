Expert calls for alert by Thai authorities after Uyghur repatriation

A foreign affairs and security expert has urged Thai authorities to remain vigilant against security threats after the government repatriated to China on Thursday 40 Uyghurs who had illegally entered the kingdom over 11 years ago.
The government’s move raised concern of potential terror threat among several parties, which fear a repeat of the 2015 Bangkok Erawan Shrine bombing after a similar repatriation of Uyghur individuals. The attack resulted in 20 deaths and left 125 injured.
Assoc Prof Panithan Wattanayagorn, a foreign affairs and security expert, said on Friday that authorities must prioritise the safety of Thai citizens and remain vigilant to prevent the repeat of the 2015 attack, in which over 10 perpetrators are still at large.
"Additionally, we need to observe the reactions from both the Western countries, which have already clearly condemned Thailand, and the Muslim countries,” he said. “The latter may not speak out directly, but extremist movements could become more active. This [repatriation] could also lead to increased opposition against Thailand from Muslim countries and the Arab world."
Panithan urged Thai authorities to follow up on the conditions of the repatriated Uyghurs to ensure that they are safe in China.
“We should not be overly fearful that another bombing incident might occur, but at the same time, we must remain vigilant, as this is truly a concerning issue,” he said.
Panithan advised that security units under the National Security Council increase monitoring of situations in risky areas and exchange information with international security agencies regarding movement of terrorist groups.
Areas that should be the main focus include important venues, tourist attractions, embassies, airports, transport hubs, train stations and Muslim communities in Bangkok and the three deep south provinces, he said.
Thai police named 17 suspects in the bombing of the Erawan Shrine in Bangkok 2015, but only three people – two men and a woman – have been arrested so far.
The two men are currently being detained at Thung Song Hong prison in Bangkok, a newly built facility for security offenders, while the woman has received bail and is now living in Phang Nga province while awaiting trial.