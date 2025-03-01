Woman\'s affection for handsome policeman goes viral

A rather unusual encounter has captured the attention of social-media users, after a video surfaced showing a woman gleefully embracing a police officer.
The clip, posted on TikTok by user "Poo Kong Mekha" (Captain Mekha), features the woman, believed to be in her 30s, clinging to the legs of a patrol officer from Wiset Chai Chan Police Station in Ang Thong province, all while laughing with apparent delight.
The caption simply reads, "Happy, happy, arrested by a handsome young policeman."
Police Lieutenant Mekha Thaweesri, who filmed the incident, recounted the tale. The scene unfolded during the New Year's festivities at Wat Khu Manao Wan, a temple in Wiset Chai Chan district. With crowds gathered for the celebration, officers were alerted to a woman behaving erratically and causing a disturbance. Initial attempts to calm her down proved unsuccessful.
However, the situation took a surprising turn when Police Lance Corporal Nitipong Kluengwong arrived on the scene. Upon seeing the young officer, the woman, affectionately known as "Nong Tarn," readily agreed to be taken into custody. The police then transported her to a nearby hospital for a medical injection.
During the journey, the woman, seemingly charmed by the officer's good looks, asked to sit closer and proceeded to cuddle and hug his legs, displaying clear contentment. After the injection, officers ensured her safe return home.
The incident has sparked amusement and light-hearted comments online, with many praising the officer's calm demeanour and the unusual resolution to a potentially difficult situation.