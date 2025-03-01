Over 100 million baht assets seized in crackdown on gambling website

The Cyber Crime Investigation Bureau (CCIB) seized assets worth more than 100 million baht during a search at three locations in Greater Bangkok believed to be the bases of online gambling website “Betflixgun”.

In a press event on Saturday, CCIB chief Pol Lt Gen Trirong Phiewphan said officials investigated the website after public complaints and found it has a circulating revenue of around 20 million baht per month.

Trirong said that after obtaining arrest warrants on 12 people believed to be behind the gambling website, the CCIB arrested five Thai men suspected of being site administrators, plus another Thai man who was allegedly in charge of withdrawing cash from automated teller machines (ATMs) as part of the money-laundering process.

Further investigations into the suspects led to searches at three locations in Greater Bangkok on Thursday, namely a house on Sanphawut Road in Bang Na district, a house in Soi Pattanakarn 38, Suan Luang district, and an apartment in Soi Ruamjit Pattana, Muang district of Samut Prakan province.