119 Thais brought from Cambodia amid call centre fraud allegations

A group of 119 Thai nationals have been repatriated from Poipet, Cambodia, after a crackdown on call-centre fraud operations in the region.
Cambodian authorities have confirmed that all those repatriated are suspected of involvement in these criminal activities.
The handover, which commenced on Saturday at 10am at the Klong Luek border crossing in Aranyaprathet district, Sa Kaeo province, saw Cambodian officials transfer the individuals to Thai authorities for screening under the National Referral Mechanism (NRM). This followed a series of raids in Poipet, where hundreds of people were apprehended.
The group, comprising 61 men and 58 women, were transported across the border in two buses. Upon arrival, they underwent biometric immigration checks, which revealed that seven individuals were subject to arrest warrants in Thailand related to online fraud, totalling 46 separate cases.
These seven people were subsequently detained and taken to Klong Luek Police Station for processing. The remaining 112 were transported by military vehicles to the NRM screening centre at Surasinghanat Camp in Sa Kaeo province.
There, they underwent a series of procedures, including the collection of mobile phones, physical and psychological assessments, and document verification. They were then divided into smaller groups for further scrutiny by police, Labour Ministry officials, and social-welfare personnel to determine their status as either victims or suspects.
According to Cambodian police reports, investigations indicated that all 119 people were involved in call-centre fraud. They admitted to illegally entering Cambodia for high-paying online jobs and stated that their participation was voluntary, without coercion or abuse. As none of the individuals had sought assistance from either Thai or Cambodian authorities, they were deported.
Pol Gen Thatchai Pitaneelabutr, director of the Thai Police Cyber Taskforce (PCT), said the repatriated group, including four juveniles, would undergo thorough screening.
He confirmed that some were linked to ongoing online-fraud investigations, with seven people facing 15 arrest warrants, including drug-related charges.
Those found not to be victims will face charges of "transnational crime".
Cambodian authorities provided documentation confirming the involvement of all 119 individuals in online criminal activities and their voluntary participation.
Thai authorities, who already possess some evidence, anticipate that the Cambodian investigation findings will further aid their inquiries.
While the screening process is expected to be lengthy, cases with clear evidence of criminal involvement will be expedited. Thai authorities aim to identify and prosecute those responsible swiftly.
"If any of the 119 individuals are found to be directly involved in call-centre operations, they will face all charges, especially the most severe ones, including transnational crime, organised crime, and conspiracy to defraud," Thatchai said.
"This serves as a strong deterrent, as these individuals collaborated with foreign nationals to defraud their fellow Thais. They will not be permitted to claim victimhood upon their return."
Regarding concerns about individuals fabricating stories of being victims, Thatchai expressed confidence in the use of forensic evidence and anticipated further repatriations in subsequent operations.