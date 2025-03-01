119 Thais brought from Cambodia amid call centre fraud allegations

A group of 119 Thai nationals have been repatriated from Poipet, Cambodia, after a crackdown on call-centre fraud operations in the region.

Cambodian authorities have confirmed that all those repatriated are suspected of involvement in these criminal activities.

The handover, which commenced on Saturday at 10am at the Klong Luek border crossing in Aranyaprathet district, Sa Kaeo province, saw Cambodian officials transfer the individuals to Thai authorities for screening under the National Referral Mechanism (NRM). This followed a series of raids in Poipet, where hundreds of people were apprehended.

The group, comprising 61 men and 58 women, were transported across the border in two buses. Upon arrival, they underwent biometric immigration checks, which revealed that seven individuals were subject to arrest warrants in Thailand related to online fraud, totalling 46 separate cases.

These seven people were subsequently detained and taken to Klong Luek Police Station for processing. The remaining 112 were transported by military vehicles to the NRM screening centre at Surasinghanat Camp in Sa Kaeo province.

