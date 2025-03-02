Public Health Ministry to vaccinate Thai Muslim pilgrims by May 31

The Public Health Ministry will vaccinate all 6,603 Thai Muslim pilgrims before they depart for Saudi Arabia for the annual Hajj, a government spokesman said on Sunday.

Deputy government spokesman Karom Polpornklang stated that the ministry would vaccinate the 6,603 Thai Hajj pilgrims against influenza and meningococcal disease by May 31.

Karom explained that Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Hajj and Umrah requires all Muslim pilgrims to receive both vaccines at least 10 days before entering the country for Hajj.