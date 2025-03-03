Today\'s weather: dim skies, rain in Bangkok; extreme heat in North, Northeast

Northern Region

Generally hot with haze during the day, with some areas experiencing extreme heat. Isolated thunderstorms (10% of the area) with occasional gusty winds, mainly in Phetchabun province.

Minimum temperature: 16-25°C

Maximum temperature: 35-40°C

Southwesterly winds: 5-15 km/h

Northeastern Region

Generally hot with haze during the day, with some areas experiencing extreme heat. Isolated thunderstorms (10% of the area) with occasional gusty winds, mainly in Chaiyaphum, Nakhon Ratchasima, Buri Ram, and Surin provinces.

Minimum temperature: 20-25°C

Maximum temperature: 37-40°C

South winds: 10-20 km/h

Central Region

Generally hot with dim weather during the day, with some areas experiencing extreme heat. Isolated thunderstorms (10% of the area) with occasional gusty winds, mainly in Lopburi, Saraburi, and Ratchaburi provinces.

Minimum temperature: 24-26°C

Maximum temperature: 37-40°C

South winds: 10-20 km/h

Eastern Region

Generally hot with haze during the day. Isolated thunderstorms (10% of the area) with occasional gusty winds, mainly in Nakhon Nayok, Prachin Buri, Sa Kaeo, Chanthaburi, and Trat provinces.

Minimum temperature: 25-27°C

Maximum temperature: 32-39°C

Southeasterly winds: 10-30 km/h

Sea waves: Below 1 metre, over 1 metre in thundershower areas.

Southern Region (East Coast)

Partly cloudy with isolated thunderstorms (10% of the area), mainly in Phetchaburi, Prachuap Khiri Khan, and Surat Thani provinces.

Minimum temperature: 21-25°C

Maximum temperature: 31-36°C

East winds: 10-30 km/h

Sea waves: Below 1 meter, over 1 meter in thundershower areas.

Southern Region (West Coast)

Hot during the day with isolated thunderstorms (10% of the area), mainly in Ranong, Phang Nga, and Krabi provinces.

Minimum temperature: 23-26°C

Maximum temperature: 33-36°C

East winds: 10-30 km/h

Sea waves: Below 1 metre, over 1 metre in thundershower areas.



