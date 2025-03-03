Today\'s weather: dim skies, rain in Bangkok; extreme heat in North, Northeast

The Meteorological Department's weather forecast for March 3, 2025, indicates that Bangkok and its metropolitan area will experience hot weather with dim weather during the day and a 10% chance of rain. Meanwhile, the northern and northeastern regions will face extreme heat.
Over the next 24 hours, a low-pressure system caused by heat is covering upper Thailand, resulting in generally hot with dim weather. Some areas in the northern, northeastern, and central regions will experience extreme heat.
Residents in these areas are advised to take care of their health due to the hot to extremely hot conditions and avoid prolonged outdoor activities. Meanwhile, southerly and southeasterly winds are prevailing over the lower northern, northeastern, central, and eastern regions, bringing thunderstorms and strong winds in some areas. People in these regions should be cautious of thunderstorms and gusty winds.
For the Gulf of Thailand, the southern region, and the Andaman Sea, weak easterly and southeasterly winds are prevailing, resulting in minimal rainfall in the southern region during this period.
Meteorological Department Weather Forecast for Thailand
From 6pm on March 3 to 6pm on March 3
Bangkok and Vicinity
Generally hot with dim weather during the day. Isolated thunderstorms (10% of the area).
Minimum temperature: 25-27°C
Maximum temperature: 34-38°C
South winds: 10-20 km/h
Northern Region
Generally hot with haze during the day, with some areas experiencing extreme heat. Isolated thunderstorms (10% of the area) with occasional gusty winds, mainly in Phetchabun province.
Minimum temperature: 16-25°C
Maximum temperature: 35-40°C
Southwesterly winds: 5-15 km/h
Northeastern Region
Generally hot with haze during the day, with some areas experiencing extreme heat. Isolated thunderstorms (10% of the area) with occasional gusty winds, mainly in Chaiyaphum, Nakhon Ratchasima, Buri Ram, and Surin provinces.
Minimum temperature: 20-25°C
Maximum temperature: 37-40°C
South winds: 10-20 km/h
Central Region
Generally hot with dim weather during the day, with some areas experiencing extreme heat. Isolated thunderstorms (10% of the area) with occasional gusty winds, mainly in Lopburi, Saraburi, and Ratchaburi provinces.
Minimum temperature: 24-26°C
Maximum temperature: 37-40°C
South winds: 10-20 km/h
Eastern Region
Generally hot with haze during the day. Isolated thunderstorms (10% of the area) with occasional gusty winds, mainly in Nakhon Nayok, Prachin Buri, Sa Kaeo, Chanthaburi, and Trat provinces.
Minimum temperature: 25-27°C
Maximum temperature: 32-39°C
Southeasterly winds: 10-30 km/h
Sea waves: Below 1 metre, over 1 metre in thundershower areas.
Southern Region (East Coast)
Partly cloudy with isolated thunderstorms (10% of the area), mainly in Phetchaburi, Prachuap Khiri Khan, and Surat Thani provinces.
Minimum temperature: 21-25°C
Maximum temperature: 31-36°C
East winds: 10-30 km/h
Sea waves: Below 1 meter, over 1 meter in thundershower areas.
Southern Region (West Coast)
Hot during the day with isolated thunderstorms (10% of the area), mainly in Ranong, Phang Nga, and Krabi provinces.
Minimum temperature: 23-26°C
Maximum temperature: 33-36°C
East winds: 10-30 km/h
Sea waves: Below 1 metre, over 1 metre in thundershower areas.