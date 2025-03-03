Seven Myanmar workers arrested for selling goods in Samut Sakhon

Local residents reported to the provincial administration that multiple Myanmar vendors were competing with Thai sellers by offering lower prices and using their language advantage to attract Myanmar workers at the market.

Narit stated that the seven Myanmar nationals were arrested for allegedly operating six stalls at the market, including a fresh fish stall, a dried fish stall, two stalls selling Myanmar cuisine, a betel nut stall, and a mobile phone stall.

They were charged with unlawful entry into the kingdom and violating the Alien Business Act by working in a profession reserved for Thai citizens.

