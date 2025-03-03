Seven Myanmar workers arrested for selling goods in Samut Sakhon

Crime suppression officers from the Samut Sakhon provincial administration have arrested seven Myanmar nationals for unlawfully selling goods at a market in this central province.
Samut Sakhon Governor Narit Niramaiwong announced on Monday that he had dispatched officials to inspect Fah Sai Market in Tambon Klong Madua, Krathum Ban district, on Sunday evening following complaints that several Myanmar individuals were selling goods there.
Vending is a profession reserved for Thai nationals.
Local residents reported to the provincial administration that multiple Myanmar vendors were competing with Thai sellers by offering lower prices and using their language advantage to attract Myanmar workers at the market.
Narit stated that the seven Myanmar nationals were arrested for allegedly operating six stalls at the market, including a fresh fish stall, a dried fish stall, two stalls selling Myanmar cuisine, a betel nut stall, and a mobile phone stall.
They were charged with unlawful entry into the kingdom and violating the Alien Business Act by working in a profession reserved for Thai citizens.