Thai authorities expose prescription fraud at Veterans Hospital

Bhumivisan Kasemsuk, PACC secretary-general, said that initial findings indicate the scheme involves hundreds of people, including at least 20 senior officials and civilians. He said the investigation is ongoing and the authorities are committed to holding all perpetrators accountable.

Meanwhile, Pol Maj-General Jaroonkiat Pankaew, CIB deputy chief, said charges faced by suspects would include misconduct by public officials and dereliction of duty, with further investigation determining additional legal action.

Defence Minister Phumtham Wechayachai, who is also deputy PM and chairs the Veterans Affairs Council, has ordered a full investigation and legal action against all involved.

Reports suggest senior medical personnel were complicit, with prescribed medication meant for patients being sold illegally. Some patients were allegedly coached to feign illness or alter their diets to deceive doctors into issuing prescriptions.