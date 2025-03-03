Thai authorities expose prescription fraud at Veterans Hospital

The War Veterans Organisation of Thailand has filed a formal complaint with the Criminal Investigation Bureau (CIB) and is working with the National Anti-Corruption Commission (NACC) and Public Sector Anti-Corruption Commission (PACC) to dismantle a network allegedly making fraudulent medication claims at the Veterans Hospital.
The scam was uncovered after a suspect allegedly confessed, exposing a large-scale operation involving six teams and fake patients from Lopburi, who were brought to the hospital to obtain prescription medication illegally. The network reportedly includes retired and active hospital staff, including doctors and nurses.
On Monday, the organisation’s director, General Dechnithis Luang-ngamkham, along with Veterans Hospital director Dr Jittima Preecha, lodged a formal complaint against those allegedly involved. The case was submitted to the Anti-Corruption Division (ACD), with NACC and PACC officials overseeing the process.
General Dechnithis said that the operation had been going on for years, with so-called patients being transported from Lopburi and other provinces to exploit the hospital’s system. As part of the crackdown, the hospital has tightened medication distribution protocols, while implicated staff have been reassigned pending disciplinary action.
Bhumivisan Kasemsuk, PACC secretary-general, said that initial findings indicate the scheme involves hundreds of people, including at least 20 senior officials and civilians. He said the investigation is ongoing and the authorities are committed to holding all perpetrators accountable.
Meanwhile, Pol Maj-General Jaroonkiat Pankaew, CIB deputy chief, said charges faced by suspects would include misconduct by public officials and dereliction of duty, with further investigation determining additional legal action.
Defence Minister Phumtham Wechayachai, who is also deputy PM and chairs the Veterans Affairs Council, has ordered a full investigation and legal action against all involved.
Reports suggest senior medical personnel were complicit, with prescribed medication meant for patients being sold illegally. Some patients were allegedly coached to feign illness or alter their diets to deceive doctors into issuing prescriptions.