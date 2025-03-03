Thailand braces for summer storms amid scorching heat

The Thai Meteorological Department (TMD) has forecast fierce summer storms, including heavy thunder, gusty winds and even hail in upper Thailand from March 6 to 9.

The storms are expected to arrive after a period of intense heat. As of Monday, a low-pressure area was dominating over upper Thailand, leading to hot weather and daytime haze. Temperatures in the Central and Northeast regions may rise to 40℃ before the storms.

Southerly and southeasterly winds are currently affecting the lower North, Northeast, Central and East, bringing isolated thunderstorms and gusty winds. The Gulf of Thailand, the South and the Andaman Sea are experiencing weaker easterly and southeasterly winds, leading to less rainfall in the southern region.

Moderate to high levels of dust and haze have been recorded in the North, Northeast and upper Central regions due to light to moderate winds.

