Thailand braces for summer storms amid scorching heat

The Thai Meteorological Department (TMD) has forecast fierce summer storms, including heavy thunder, gusty winds and even hail in upper Thailand from March 6 to 9.
The storms are expected to arrive after a period of intense heat. As of Monday, a low-pressure area was dominating over upper Thailand, leading to hot weather and daytime haze. Temperatures in the Central and Northeast regions may rise to 40℃ before the storms.
Southerly and southeasterly winds are currently affecting the lower North, Northeast, Central and East, bringing isolated thunderstorms and gusty winds. The Gulf of Thailand, the South and the Andaman Sea are experiencing weaker easterly and southeasterly winds, leading to less rainfall in the southern region.
Moderate to high levels of dust and haze have been recorded in the North, Northeast and upper Central regions due to light to moderate winds.
Seven-Day Forecast:
March 3-5: The heatwave will persist in upper Thailand, with very hot conditions in some areas. Isolated thunderstorms are expected in the lower Northeast, lower Central region (including Bangkok), and the East. Residents are advised to stay indoors to avoid a heatstroke.
March 6-9: A moderate high-pressure area from China is expected to extend over the Northeast and the South China Sea, bringing summer storms with thunder, strong winds, hail and lightning to upper Thailand. Temperatures are expected to drop in the Northeast following the initial storm.
Those in upper Thailand are warned to be vigilant against thunderstorms, gusty winds, hail and lightning. It is advised to avoid open spaces, take shelter away from large trees, unstable structures and billboards. Farmers are advised to protect their livestock and crops.
Earthquake Update
A light 3.3 magnitude earthquake was felt in Myanmar, some 80 kilometres southwest of Keng Tung in Shan State on Sunday at about 11am local time. The earthquake had no impact on Thailand.