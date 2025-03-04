Summer storms warning for upper Thailand

From Thursday to Saturday (March 6-8), summer storms with gusty winds and lightning strikes are possible in several areas of the North, the Northeast, the Central region including Bangkok metropolitan area, and the East.

In a weather warning issued on Tuesday, the Thai Meteorological Department said that these conditions are due to the moderate to rather strong high-pressure system covering the Northeast and the South China Sea, which is also bringing increased heat to many regions.

The department urged residents of upper Thailand to keep away from big trees and unsecured billboards. Farmers should take precautions to prevent damage to crops and animals, it added.

