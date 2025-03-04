Authorities raid 400-rai durian garden in Chanthaburi for forest encroachment

Police and forestry officials raided a large durian garden in Khlung district, Chanthaburi on Tuesday, suspected of encroaching on a national forest reserve spanning 400 rai.
A team from the Natural Resources and Environmental Crime Suppression Division (NED), alongside local police and forestry officials, inspected the Ban Bo Welu village in Tambon Tok Prom, Khlung, at 10 am on Tuesday. This followed reports that Chinese investors may have purchased land from impoverished farmers, possibly up to 900 rai, to establish large durian gardens.
Upon their initial inspection, the NED team identified a substantial durian garden spanning 400 rai, which they believe to be encroaching on the forest reserve.
Pol Maj-Gen Watcharin Pusit, NED commander, reported that initial information suggested the garden was owned by a Thai national. The investigation will continue to determine whether the funds for the durian garden came from Chinese investors.
Watcharin also mentioned that further inquiries would be made to determine if the garden was owned by an army general.
The durian trees in the garden were fully grown and yielding fruit. Watcharin noted that the garden had clearly involved significant investment, as it was equipped with an advanced sprinkler system to irrigate the trees.
Watcharin explained that he led the operation after reports emerged that Chinese investors—who reportedly gained wealth through illegal activities—were purchasing land allocated to landless farmers under the Office of the National Land Policy Board (NLPB). Land allocated by the NLPB cannot be sold, and recipients are required to use it for farming to support their livelihoods.
The 400-rai plot had previously been granted by the Forestry Department for farming purposes. However, permission expired in 2003, and the area was subsequently removed from the agricultural land reform zone, as it lay within a forest reserve boundary.
Meanwhile, in Chachoengsao, Natthawut Pluangthook, assistant director of the NLPB, sought assistance from police and forestry officials to inspect areas in the Kwae Rabom National Forest Reserve and Siyad Forest, following reports of encroachment by private companies.
The encroaching land covered over 344 rai, including a 138-rai plot allocated by the Forestry Department to farmers. However, the allocation had not yet been completed. The encroachment also involved 97 rai of national forest reserve land and 108 rai of land still under consideration for allocation to landless farmers.
Natthawut's team found that investors had constructed artesian wells and large ponds within the Kwae Rabom and Siyad forests.
Natthawut stated that the Chachoengsao Natural Resources and Environment Office would file complaints against all those involved in the encroachment.
Additionally, the Forestry Department plans to utilise satellite technology to detect potential forest encroachments nationwide.