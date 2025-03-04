Authorities raid 400-rai durian garden in Chanthaburi for forest encroachment

Pol Maj-Gen Watcharin Pusit, NED commander, reported that initial information suggested the garden was owned by a Thai national. The investigation will continue to determine whether the funds for the durian garden came from Chinese investors.

Watcharin also mentioned that further inquiries would be made to determine if the garden was owned by an army general.

The durian trees in the garden were fully grown and yielding fruit. Watcharin noted that the garden had clearly involved significant investment, as it was equipped with an advanced sprinkler system to irrigate the trees.

Illegal Land Purchases and Encroachment on Protected Areas

Watcharin explained that he led the operation after reports emerged that Chinese investors—who reportedly gained wealth through illegal activities—were purchasing land allocated to landless farmers under the Office of the National Land Policy Board (NLPB). Land allocated by the NLPB cannot be sold, and recipients are required to use it for farming to support their livelihoods.