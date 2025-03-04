Power, faith, controversy: The many faces of Myanmar’s Saw Chit Thu

In Myanmar’s border town of Myawaddy, controversy swirls around Maj-General Saw Chit Thu, leader of the Border Guard Forces (BGF). Allegations linking him to transnational call-centre scams have cast a long shadow over his reputation.
But who is Saw Chit Thu? Is he a powerful backer of criminal networks or a determined enforcer seeking to dismantle them?
To find out, the NationTV news team travelled deep into Shwe Koko’s Area Control Command 3 – BGF’s fortified enclave and the heart of his stronghold – for a rare, exclusive interview.
Once a quiet border village, Shwe Kokko has transformed into a hub of casinos, illicit businesses and suspected scam operations. Reports have long linked the area to Chinese-run gambling syndicates and human-trafficking networks.
In his office – an austere, meticulously arranged space – Saw Chit Thu sits behind a desk stacked with official documents. A bed in the command room hints at his round-the-clock presence.
“I have a bed everywhere, even in temples,” he says with a wry smile. “My schedule leaves little time for rest.”
Despite the military decorum, his office holds clues to his contradictory persona — one that blends discipline with devotion and power with piety.
Beyond the battlefield, Saw Chit Thu is a man of contradictions.
He enjoys music, golf and fine living, staying in step with modern trends. Yet few know of his more reclusive, devout side. On every Buddhist holy day, he adheres to a strict vegetarian diet, sponsors free meals for Karen communities and takes respite in temples.
His daily routine is also far from extravagant. His preferred meal? Fermented chilli paste with fresh vegetables – a staple among Karen villagers. Instead of cold drinks, he sips warm tea all day.
Then there’s his curious obsession with limes.
At his desk and in his car, he keeps a basket of limes within reach. Whenever exhaustion sets in, he picks one up, inhales deeply and claims it instantly refreshes him.
With the mounting stress of tackling call centre scams, “the pressure is overwhelming”, he says.
Saw Chit Thu has found himself at the centre of allegations that his territory harbours some of Southeast Asia’s most notorious scam operations. Yet, he vehemently denies any involvement.
“I declare, in all seriousness, that I have no ties to the call-centre gangs – I’m only a landowner leasing the space,” he insists.
Yet the controversy refuses to fade. In February 2025, the BGF launched a sweeping crackdown, raiding scam centres, arresting foreign nationals and dismantling criminal networks in Shwe Kokko.
However, the operation has brought unintended consequences. Saw Chit Thu now faces a humanitarian crisis, struggling to house and feed over 7,000 detained workers, many of whom were reportedly trafficked across the border into forced labour.
With detention facilities bursting and international scrutiny mounting, he has called for urgent intervention to repatriate the detainees.
“The pressure is overwhelming,” he admits. “We cannot sustain this alone.”
Despite the accusations surrounding him, Saw Chit Thu commands loyalty and fear in equal measure. To some, he is a guardian of Karen interests, a devout Buddhist and a generous benefactor who has personally funded the construction of dozens of temples and stupas across Myawaddy and his hometown Hlaingbwe.
To others, he remains a shadowy figure, ruling over a troubled borderland where crime and power intertwine.
As Myanmar’s border conflicts, criminal networks and power struggles intensify, one thing is clear – whether as a military enforcer or a suspect under scrutiny, Saw Chit Thu is not leaving the spotlight anytime soon.