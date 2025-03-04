Power, faith, controversy: The many faces of Myanmar’s Saw Chit Thu

In Myanmar’s border town of Myawaddy, controversy swirls around Maj-General Saw Chit Thu, leader of the Border Guard Forces (BGF). Allegations linking him to transnational call-centre scams have cast a long shadow over his reputation.

But who is Saw Chit Thu? Is he a powerful backer of criminal networks or a determined enforcer seeking to dismantle them?

To find out, the NationTV news team travelled deep into Shwe Koko’s Area Control Command 3 – BGF’s fortified enclave and the heart of his stronghold – for a rare, exclusive interview.

Shwe Kokko: A town of secrets

Once a quiet border village, Shwe Kokko has transformed into a hub of casinos, illicit businesses and suspected scam operations. Reports have long linked the area to Chinese-run gambling syndicates and human-trafficking networks.

In his office – an austere, meticulously arranged space – Saw Chit Thu sits behind a desk stacked with official documents. A bed in the command room hints at his round-the-clock presence.