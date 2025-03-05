Nearly 100 pigs drown as truck plunges into canal in Suphan Buri

The accident occurred at about 7am, when the 12-wheeler, carrying the pigs in a steel enclosure, lost control and plunged into the Makham Thao – Uthong irrigation canal in Don Chedi’s Nong Sarai subdistrict.

As the vehicle tipped over, the pigs began drowning, their desperate squeals alerting locals and emergency responders.

Komsant Sa-ad-phum, 38, the truck driver, admitted that he had momentarily taken his hands off the wheel to search for something under the seat, causing the truck to swerve. He and two passengers escaped unharmed. He said the pigs had been picked up from a farm in Chai Nat province and were being transported to an abattoir in Ratchaburi.

Police and rescue workers have not yet determined whether charges will be filed against the driver as investigations continue.