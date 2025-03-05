52 Thais, foreigners arrested at illegal poker den in Bangkok

Bangkok police have arrested 52 suspects, including Thai nationals and several foreigners, during a raid on an illegal poker den in Bang Kapi district on Tuesday night.
Officers from Lad Phrao Police Station and Metropolitan Police Division 4 raided a warehouse on Soi Pho Kaew 3, Klong Chan subdistrict, following a tip-off. Upon arrival, they found the suspects gambling on poker card games.
Police charged Sitthisak (surname withheld), 39, with organising illegal gambling and 51 others with unlawfully participating in gambling activities. The arrested individuals included nationals from:
Police discovered the suspects gambling at three poker tables and seized:
The suspects were taken to Metropolitan Police Division 4 for further legal proceedings.