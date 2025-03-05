Body of female foreign tourist found on Phuket\'s Kata Beach

A female foreign tourist was found dead on Kata Beach in Phuket, prompting an investigation into the circumstances surrounding her death.

Police were alerted to the incident at around 1.20pm on Wednesday, following a report from lifeguards at the popular tourist spot. The body of the woman, believed to be around 50 years old, was found with her face in the sand near the Karon Municipality Office.

Officers from the Karon Police Station, Phuket Tourist Police, and rescue personnel went to the scene.

