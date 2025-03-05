Body of female foreign tourist found on Phuket\'s Kata Beach

A female foreign tourist was found dead on Kata Beach in Phuket, prompting an investigation into the circumstances surrounding her death.
Police were alerted to the incident at around 1.20pm on Wednesday, following a report from lifeguards at the popular tourist spot. The body of the woman, believed to be around 50 years old, was found with her face in the sand near the Karon Municipality Office.
Officers from the Karon Police Station, Phuket Tourist Police, and rescue personnel went to the scene.
The deceased was found wearing a swimsuit, with notable red rashes on her back and legs. A preliminary examination revealed no signs of foul play or injuries to suggest an assault.
"A lifeguard alerted us to a woman lying face down on the beach, who appeared to have been there for an extended period," said Sarawut Somboon, a lifeguard employed by Karon Municipality. "The colour of her skin suggested that she had been deceased for some time."
It is understood that the woman was travelling alone. Her nationality has yet to be officially confirmed, though she is believed to be of either Russian or European origin.
Forensic pathologists from Vachira Phuket Hospital have been contacted to conduct a thorough examination of the body, to determine the cause of death.