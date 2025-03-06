Thunderstorms and severe weather conditions forecast for parts of Thailand

The Thai Meteorological Department has issued a severe weather warning, forecasting summer storms across upper regions of the country from Thursday to Saturday.

Residents are urged to prepare for thunderstorms, strong winds, isolated hail, and potential lightning strikes.

The latest warning, released on Wednesday, covers the lower northern, lower northeastern, lower central, and eastern regions, including Bangkok and its surrounding areas. A moderate high-pressure system from China, combined with hot and humid conditions, is expected to trigger these volatile weather patterns.

Provinces at risk:

Thursday: Phichit, Phitsanulok, Phetchabun (North); Loei, Nong Khai, Bueng Kan, Udon Thani, Sakon Nakhon, Nakhon Phanom, Kalasin, Mukdahan, Khon Kaen, Maha Sarakham, Roi Et, Yasothon, Amnat Charoen, Nakhon Ratchasima, Buriram, Surin, Sisaket, Ubon Ratchathani (Northeast); Nakhon Sawan, Lopburi, Saraburi (Central); Nakhon Nayok, Prachinburi, Sa Kaeo, Chachoengsao, Chonburi, Rayong, Chanthaburi, Trat (East).

Friday: Tak, Kamphaeng Phet, Phichit, Phitsanulok, Phetchabun (North); Chaiyaphum, Khon Kaen, Maha Sarakham, Roi Et, Nakhon Ratchasima, Buriram, Surin (Northeast); Nakhon Sawan, Lopburi, Saraburi, Singburi, Ang Thong, Ayutthaya, Suphanburi, Ratchaburi, Nakhon Pathom, Samut Sakhon, Samut Songkhram, Bangkok and surrounding areas (Central); Nakhon Nayok, Prachinburi, Sa Kaeo, Chachoengsao, Chonburi, Rayong, Chanthaburi, Trat (East); Prachuap Khiri Khan, Chumphon (South).

Saturday: Suphanburi, Ratchaburi, Nakhon Pathom, Samut Sakhon, Samut Songkhram, Bangkok and surrounding areas (Central); Prachuap Khiri Khan, Chumphon (South).

