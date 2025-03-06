Thunderstorms and severe weather conditions forecast for parts of Thailand

The Thai Meteorological Department has issued a severe weather warning, forecasting summer storms across upper regions of the country from Thursday to Saturday.
Residents are urged to prepare for thunderstorms, strong winds, isolated hail, and potential lightning strikes.
The latest warning, released on Wednesday, covers the lower northern, lower northeastern, lower central, and eastern regions, including Bangkok and its surrounding areas. A moderate high-pressure system from China, combined with hot and humid conditions, is expected to trigger these volatile weather patterns.
Provinces at risk:
Thursday: Phichit, Phitsanulok, Phetchabun (North); Loei, Nong Khai, Bueng Kan, Udon Thani, Sakon Nakhon, Nakhon Phanom, Kalasin, Mukdahan, Khon Kaen, Maha Sarakham, Roi Et, Yasothon, Amnat Charoen, Nakhon Ratchasima, Buriram, Surin, Sisaket, Ubon Ratchathani (Northeast); Nakhon Sawan, Lopburi, Saraburi (Central); Nakhon Nayok, Prachinburi, Sa Kaeo, Chachoengsao, Chonburi, Rayong, Chanthaburi, Trat (East).
Friday: Tak, Kamphaeng Phet, Phichit, Phitsanulok, Phetchabun (North); Chaiyaphum, Khon Kaen, Maha Sarakham, Roi Et, Nakhon Ratchasima, Buriram, Surin (Northeast); Nakhon Sawan, Lopburi, Saraburi, Singburi, Ang Thong, Ayutthaya, Suphanburi, Ratchaburi, Nakhon Pathom, Samut Sakhon, Samut Songkhram, Bangkok and surrounding areas (Central); Nakhon Nayok, Prachinburi, Sa Kaeo, Chachoengsao, Chonburi, Rayong, Chanthaburi, Trat (East); Prachuap Khiri Khan, Chumphon (South).
Saturday: Suphanburi, Ratchaburi, Nakhon Pathom, Samut Sakhon, Samut Songkhram, Bangkok and surrounding areas (Central); Prachuap Khiri Khan, Chumphon (South).
Weather outlook:
Hot and hazy conditions are expected throughout the day, with temperatures reaching up to 40 degrees Celsius in some areas.
Thunderstorms are forecast, with a 10% chance in many regions, accompanied by strong winds.
Coastal areas may experience rough seas during thunderstorms, with waves more than a metres high.
Advice for the public
Residents are advised to avoid travel during thunderstorms and stay clear of open areas, large trees, and unstable structures.
Farmers should secure crops and livestock, the department said.
The public has been urged to monitor weather updates and take precautions against the heat.
For the latest updates, please visit the Thai Meteorological Department website at http://www.tmd.go.th or contact their hotline on 0-2399-4012-13 or 1182.