PM2.5 levels rise across 28 provinces in Thailand

As of Thursday afternoon, PM2.5 levels in 28 provinces, mostly in the North and Northeast, exceeded Thailand’s safety standard, the government’s Centre for Air Pollution Mitigation (CAPM) said.

PM2.5 refers to fine particulate matter measuring 2.5 micrometres or less in diameter, which can penetrate deep into the lungs and bloodstream, posing health risks like respiratory and cardiovascular disease. Major sources of PM2.5 include traffic emissions, industrial activities, forest fires and the burning of agricultural waste.

Provinces where PM2.5 levels exceeded the country’s standard of 37.5 micrograms per cubic metre of air (µg/m³) are: Chiang Rai, Chiang Mai, Nan, Mae Hong Son, Phayao, Lamphun, Lampang, Phrae, Uttaradit, Sukhothai, Phitsanulok, Tak, Kamphaeng Phet, Phichit, Bueng Kan, Nong Khai, Loei, Udon Thani, Nakhon Phanom, Nong Bua Lamphu, Sakon Nakhon, Mukdahan, Khon Kaen, Kalasin, Roi Et, Amnat Charoen, Yasothon, and Ubon Ratchathani.