PM2.5 levels rise across 28 provinces in Thailand

As of Thursday afternoon, PM2.5 levels in 28 provinces, mostly in the North and Northeast, exceeded Thailand’s safety standard, the government’s Centre for Air Pollution Mitigation (CAPM) said.
PM2.5 refers to fine particulate matter measuring 2.5 micrometres or less in diameter, which can penetrate deep into the lungs and bloodstream, posing health risks like respiratory and cardiovascular disease. Major sources of PM2.5 include traffic emissions, industrial activities, forest fires and the burning of agricultural waste.
Provinces where PM2.5 levels exceeded the country’s standard of 37.5 micrograms per cubic metre of air (µg/m³) are: Chiang Rai, Chiang Mai, Nan, Mae Hong Son, Phayao, Lamphun, Lampang, Phrae, Uttaradit, Sukhothai, Phitsanulok, Tak, Kamphaeng Phet, Phichit, Bueng Kan, Nong Khai, Loei, Udon Thani, Nakhon Phanom, Nong Bua Lamphu, Sakon Nakhon, Mukdahan, Khon Kaen, Kalasin, Roi Et, Amnat Charoen, Yasothon, and Ubon Ratchathani.
Air quality in each region was reported as follows:
North: Mostly exceeding the safety standard with PM2.5 levels ranging from 31.7 to 83.8 µg/m³
Northeast: Mostly exceeding safety standard at 22.8 to 78.8 µg/m³
Central: Good, 11.9 to 30.5 µg/m³
East: Good, 7.0 to 23.1 µg/m³
South: Excellent, 10.8 to 21.7 µg/m³
Bangkok Metropolitan Area: Good, 9.1 to 26.1 µg/m³
Residents in high-pollution areas are advised to wear face masks, limit outdoor activities and work from home if possible. Those experiencing symptoms like coughing, eye irritation or breathing difficulties should consult a physician.
For daily air quality updates, visit www.Air4Thai.com and www.airbkk.com, or follow CAPM on Facebook (facebook.com/airpollution.CAPM/).