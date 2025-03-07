Suspect jailed, fined 133 million baht for Phitsanulok forest fire

Wildlife sanctuary officials arrested the suspect on May 6 last year after he allegedly cut down and burned trees in the forest near Ban Rai Suksomboon Moo 10 village in Wat Bot district. His actions sparked a blaze that devastated 2,166.02 rai (346.56 hectares) of forest, causing significant environmental damage and endangering wildlife.
Khao Noi-Khao Pradu Wildlife Sanctuary filed charges against the suspect under the Forests Act BE 2484 (1941), National Reserved Forests Act BE 2507 (1964), and Wildlife Conservation and Protection Act BE 2562 (2019).
On August 22, 2024, the Phitsanulok Provincial Court sentenced him to eight years in prison, later reduced to four years after he confessed. The court also ordered him to pay a fine of 133.23 million baht with 5% annual interest to the DNP, effective from May 6.
Additionally, the suspect and his associates must vacate the national forest reserve within 30 days after the case is finalised, the department said.