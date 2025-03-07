No ammonia leak from Samut Prakan warehouse blaze: operator

The operator of a Samut Prakan warehouse that caught fire on Thursday rejected claims that ammonia had leaked from the damaged facility, saying the gas used as a refrigerant at the cold storage was not harmful to humans.

A fire broke out at the Bangkok Cold Storage Service (BCS) warehouse in Samut Prakan’s Bang Phli district at 4pm on Thursday, prompting the deployment of 10 firetrucks to the scene. Firefighters worked for several hours to contain the blaze and prevent it from spreading to an adjacent warehouse.

As of press time, the fire was mostly under control, though collapsed shelves in the deeper sections of the warehouse hindered efforts to completely extinguish the flames.

No injuries were reported as the warehouse operates electronically and did not have staff present during the incident.

The company has expressed its commitment to compensating those affected by the smoke from the fire. While the exact value of damages is yet to be determined, BCS said that all warehouses within the compound are insured against fire-related incidents.

Bang Phli district chief Kanjitwet Kaewnoi has tasked local authorities with delivering facemasks to affected residents, as well as evacuating vulnerable individuals to a temporary shelter at the Bang Chalong subdistrict office.