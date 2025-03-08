Tawee oversees the investigation into the death of Superintendent Jo

The lawyer revealed that on March 7, 2025, Thitisan's family visited him. They discussed the case and his plans for the future after his release from prison. During the conversation, Thitisan showed no signs of stress or indications that he intended to take his own life. Thitisan mentioned that the prison was going to call him for a disciplinary hearing, which was related to his behavior towards the guards.

Regarding the physical assault, Thitisan had authorized his lawyer to file a police report on January 14, 2025, claiming he was assaulted. His girlfriend and family also provided statements to the police, and there was a medical certificate from the Department of Corrections confirming "bruising from a blunt object" on his left ribcage. In addition to filing the police report, the family has submitted a complaint to the National Anti-Corruption Commission (NACC), the Klong Prem Central Prison, and the Department of Corrections.

The family noted that they have not received any response regarding the assault complaint. Previously, in February, police visited Thitisan to inquire about the incident, but the investigation was not conducted because the prison did not allow the lawyer and family to participate. As a result, the police sent a letter to the prison requesting that the family and lawyer be present during the questioning, but they have yet to receive a response from the prison.

Back in August 5, 2021, when officers from Nakhon Sawan City Police Station arrested two drug suspects, a man and a woman, and seized over 100,000 methamphetamine pills.

Both suspects were interrogated at the police station, where reports indicated that officers demanded a 2-million-baht bribe. However, the suspects offered only 1 million baht, which was rejected, leading to the male suspect being tortured.

CCTV footage from that day showed officers placing a black plastic bag over the male suspect’s head, suffocating him to death.

Investigations revealed that seven officers, including Pol. Col. Thitisan Uttanaphon, were involved. They were charged with four serious offenses, including murder by torture or cruel treatment.

The Central Criminal Court for Corruption and Misconduct Cases initially sentenced Thitisan and five other defendants to death.

However, their sentences were reduced to life imprisonment due to their attempts to provide first aid, transport the victim to the hospital, and compensate his family. The parents of the deceased each received 300,000 baht, totaling 600,000 baht.

Another officer received an eight-year prison sentence, later reduced to five years and four months.





