Summer storm hits 10 provinces with heavy rain and strong winds

The Meteorological Department issued its final notice (No. 10) on the "summer storm" affecting northern, central, and upper southern regions of Thailand on March 8, 2025.
The storm is expected to bring thunderstorms, strong winds, and lightning to areas in 10 provinces. The affected provinces are:
North: Tak, Kamphaeng Phet, Phichit
Central: Nakhon Sawan, Uthai Thani, Kanchanaburi, Ratchaburi
South: Phetchaburi, Prachuap Khiri Khan, Chumphon
Residents in these areas should stay alert, avoid traveling through stormy areas, and protect crops and livestock. For updates, visit the Meteorological Department’s website or call 0-2399-4012-13 and 1182.
The announcement was made on March 8, 2025, at 5pm.
The Meteorological Department will issue the final announcement for this event.
Weather forecast from 6pm on Saturday (March 8) to 6pm on Sunday (March 9):
North:
Hot with some haze during the day, thunderstorms in 20% of the area, strong winds in some places, mainly in Tak, Kamphaeng Phet, Phichit, and Phetchabun. Low temperature: 17-24°C, High temperature: 31-38°C, Southeast winds at 5-15 km/h.
Northeast:
Rain in 40 % of the area, mainly in Sakon Nakhon, Nakhon Phanom, Chaiyaphum, Khon Kaen, Kalasin, Mukdahan, Maha Sarakham, Nakhon Ratchasima, and Buri Ram. Low temperature: 17-22°C, High temperature: 26-31°C, East winds at 10-30 km/h.
Central:
Thunderstorms in 40 % of the area, with strong winds in some areas, mainly in Nakhon Sawan, Uthai Thani, Chai Nat, Suphan Buri, and Kanchanaburi. Low temperature: 22-24°C, High temperature: 30-34°C, Southeast winds at 10-20 km/h.
East:
Thunderstorms in 40 % of the area, mainly in Nakhon Nayok, Chachoengsao, Chonburi, Rayong, Chanthaburi, and Trat. Low temperature: 22-25°C, High temperature: 30-33°C, Southeast winds at 10-30 km/h. Sea waves below 1 metre, 1-metre waves offshore, 2-metre waves in thunderstorm areas.
South (Eastern Coast):
Thunderstorms in 40 % of the area with strong winds in some areas, mainly in Phetchaburi, Prachuap Khiri Khan, Chumphon, Yala, and Narathiwat. Low temperature: 24-26°C, High temperature: 28-34°C.
Surat Thani northward: Southeast winds at 15-30 km/h, sea waves about 1 metre high, 2-metre waves in stormy areas.
South of Nakhon Si Thammarat: East winds at 15-35 km/h, sea waves 1-2 metres high, 2-metre waves in stormy areas.
South (Western Coast):
Hot during the day with thunderstorms in 30 % of the area, mainly in Ranong, Krabi, Trang, and Satun. Low temperature: 24-27°C, High temperature: 33-36°C, East winds at 15-30 km/h. Sea waves around 1 metre high, 1-metre waves offshore, 2-metre waves in thunderstorm areas.
Bangkok and Vicinity:
Thunderstorms in 30 % of the area. Low temperature: 24-26°C, High temperature: 31-34°C, Southeast winds at 10-20 km/h.