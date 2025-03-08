Summer storm hits 10 provinces with heavy rain and strong winds

The Meteorological Department issued its final notice (No. 10) on the "summer storm" affecting northern, central, and upper southern regions of Thailand on March 8, 2025.

The storm is expected to bring thunderstorms, strong winds, and lightning to areas in 10 provinces. The affected provinces are:

North: Tak, Kamphaeng Phet, Phichit

Central: Nakhon Sawan, Uthai Thani, Kanchanaburi, Ratchaburi

South: Phetchaburi, Prachuap Khiri Khan, Chumphon

Residents in these areas should stay alert, avoid traveling through stormy areas, and protect crops and livestock. For updates, visit the Meteorological Department’s website or call 0-2399-4012-13 and 1182.

The announcement was made on March 8, 2025, at 5pm.

The Meteorological Department will issue the final announcement for this event.