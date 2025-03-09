Passengers advised to arrive at Sungai Kolok railway station earlier

The State Railway of Thailand on Sunday issued a warning for passengers to arrive at Sungai Kolok railway station earlier, as heightened security measures in Narathiwat district may cause delays, potentially making them late for their trains.
The SRT particularly advised train passengers who need to travel to the station by road, stating that tightened security checks could extend their journey time.
Security forces, including police and soldiers, have intensified security measures and set up additional road checkpoints in Sungai Kolok, a district of Narathiwat, following a series of coordinated bomb and gun attacks by insurgents in the town centre on Saturday night. The attacks resulted in three fatalities and several injuries.
The SRT noted that security forces established more road checkpoints from 7 am on Sunday, with no specified end date for these measures.