Phra Yantra, formerly famous monk with sexual allegations, Passes Away

The official Facebook page of Wat Sunyataram in Escondido, California, posted photos and a message on Sunday afternoon, March 9, 2025, confirming the death of Phra Yantra, the President of the temple.
The temple's message read: "With deepest sympathy, we send our respects as we guide Phra Ajarn Yantra Amaro, President and spiritual leader of Wat Sunyataram, to Nirvana. Phra Yantra passed away on Sunday, March 9, 2025, at Wat Sunyataram, Escondido, at the age of 73, after 51 years of ordination."
Phra Yantra, born Winai La-ongsuwan on October 14, 1951, was ordained at Wat Rattanaram in Pak Phanang district, Nakhon Si Thammarat, in 1974 and adopted the name Yantra, meaning "one who is distant from desires."
Phra Yantra became widely known for spreading Buddhist teachings and attracting a large following, particularly at Wat Pa Sunyataram in Kanchanaburi, where he earned the respect of both local and international devotees.
However, his reputation later faced serious allegations, including luring women and engaging in sexual relationships with several. One woman even came forward with a young girl, claiming the child was Phra Yantra's. Evidence, including photos of them living together as husband and wife, was revealed, and a DNA test was proposed.
Further investigation uncovered credit card receipts showing that donations from followers were used at sex establishments in Australia and New Zealand, leading to multiple legal cases against him in 1994.
In response, the Sangha Supreme Council of Thailand decided to disrobe Phra Yantra. However, he refused to accept this decision, declaring that he remained a monk. He changed his robe to green. Later, it was reported that he left Thailand for the United States, where he was granted political asylum, a status he maintained until his passing.