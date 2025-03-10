Phra Yantra, formerly famous monk with sexual allegations, Passes Away

The official Facebook page of Wat Sunyataram in Escondido, California, posted photos and a message on Sunday afternoon, March 9, 2025, confirming the death of Phra Yantra, the President of the temple.

The temple's message read: "With deepest sympathy, we send our respects as we guide Phra Ajarn Yantra Amaro, President and spiritual leader of Wat Sunyataram, to Nirvana. Phra Yantra passed away on Sunday, March 9, 2025, at Wat Sunyataram, Escondido, at the age of 73, after 51 years of ordination."

Phra Yantra, born Winai La-ongsuwan on October 14, 1951, was ordained at Wat Rattanaram in Pak Phanang district, Nakhon Si Thammarat, in 1974 and adopted the name Yantra, meaning "one who is distant from desires."

Phra Yantra became widely known for spreading Buddhist teachings and attracting a large following, particularly at Wat Pa Sunyataram in Kanchanaburi, where he earned the respect of both local and international devotees.