Corrections Dept denies abuse after ‘Joe Ferrari’ found dead in cell

The Corrections Department has denied that disgraced former policeman Thitisan “Jo Ferrari” Utthanaphon suffered abuse before his death at Bangkok’s Khlong Prem Central Prison on Friday.

Thitisan was found hanging from his isolation cell’s door with a towel around his neck on Friday night, according to prison officials.

An initial autopsy by the Central Institute of Forensic Science ruled the death was probably suicide by hanging. However, reports of bruising on the body and bloodstains found by the deceased’s family on his cell floor have fuelled speculation of foul play.

The family had previously alleged that Thitisan was assaulted by prison officials.

Thitisan, 43, was convicted of torturing a drug suspect to death in 2021 while serving as superintendent of Nakhon Sawan City police station.

The Corrections Department issued a statement on Sunday night insisting the suicide was not linked to abuse or mistreatment within the prison.

