Corrections Dept denies abuse after ‘Joe Ferrari’ found dead in cell

The Corrections Department has denied that disgraced former policeman Thitisan “Jo Ferrari” Utthanaphon suffered abuse before his death at Bangkok’s Khlong Prem Central Prison on Friday.
Thitisan was found hanging from his isolation cell’s door with a towel around his neck on Friday night, according to prison officials.
An initial autopsy by the Central Institute of Forensic Science ruled the death was probably suicide by hanging. However, reports of bruising on the body and bloodstains found by the deceased’s family on his cell floor have fuelled speculation of foul play.
The family had previously alleged that Thitisan was assaulted by prison officials.
Thitisan, 43, was convicted of torturing a drug suspect to death in 2021 while serving as superintendent of Nakhon Sawan City police station.
The Corrections Department issued a statement on Sunday night insisting the suicide was not linked to abuse or mistreatment within the prison.
The statement said Thitisan argued with prison officials on January 8 after they confiscated his device for taking unauthorised photos, but denied he had been physically assaulted, as alleged by his family.
Pending an investigation of the incident, he was moved from Zone 7 to Zone 5 on January 10.
He was then kept alone in a cell normally housing 4-5 inmates but participated in regular activities during the day. The 8.74-square-metre cell included a sleeping area, shower, toilet, exhaust and ceiling fans and lighting, and was not an interrogation room, the statement said.
Following a complaint by Thitisan’s girlfriend and sister, alleging bullying and assault by prison officials on January 8, the inmate underwent medical examinations at the Corrections Hospital on January 12 and 16. Doctors reported no evidence of bruising. The prison warden initiated an investigation, but Thitisan later signed a document terminating the probe voluntarily, the statement said.
The towel found around Thitisan’s neck was the standard issue prison item measuring 23 inches by 44 inches.
CCTV footage recorded from 3.04pm to 8.25pm on Friday showed no irregularities and no one entering Thitisan’s cell, according to the statement.
Investigations into the incident are being conducted at departmental and prison levels, with help from external agencies including the Institute of Forensic Science, police, Department of Provincial Administration, Narcotics Control Board, and Department of Probation.
The Corrections Department said it was awaiting the official autopsy result, adding that legal action would be taken against any of its officials found to have violated regulations or abused their authority.