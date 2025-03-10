Body of ex-cop Thitisan moved to Wat Phra Sri Mahathat

The family of former police station chief Pol Col Thitisan "Jo Ferrari" Utthanaphon moved his body to Wat Phra Sri Mahathat Woramahawihan in Bangkok’s Bang Khen district on Monday afternoon following a second autopsy at Chulalongkorn Hospital.

A younger sister of Thitisan, along with other relatives, transported the body to the temple to prepare for the funeral rites, while his mother and girlfriend remained at the hospital awaiting the autopsy results.

The Justice Ministry’s Central Institute of Forensic Science had conducted an initial examination on Sunday, which strongly indicated that Thitisan had hanged himself in his prison cell on 7 March. However, the family requested a second autopsy at Chulalongkorn Hospital to cross-check the findings.

It was speculated that the hospital would announce the results in the evening.