German retiree arrested for selling child pornography on dark web

A 54-year-old German national has been arrested in Thailand for allegedly producing and distributing child pornography via the dark web, generating approximately 3.5 million baht.

Pol Maj-General Athip Pongsivapai, chief of the Technology Crime Suppression Division (TCSD), said the man, identified only as Steffen, was arrested on Tuesday at a condominum in Chonburi’s Bang Lamung district. The arrest was announced at a press conference at the Central Investigation Bureau (CIB) headquarters.

The suspect faces several charges, including possession and distribution of child pornography, production and trade of obscene materials, and importing and disseminating such content via computer systems.