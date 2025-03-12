Two Nigerians nabbed  for ‘fast and furious’ driving in Phuket

Phuket police arrested two Nigerian men late on Tuesday night following a car chase, after complaints on Facebook that a vehicle had been seen driving dangerously in an apparent attempt to imitate scenes from the Fast and Furious film series.
At 10:30 pm, Muang Phuket police station was alerted via police radio and a popular Phuket Facebook page that a white sedan had been seen driving recklessly between Koh Kaew Intersection in Tambon Koh Kaew and Dara Samut Intersection in Tambon Wichit, Muang district.
A viral video clip posted on the Hode Jung Phuket (Cruel Phuket) page showed the car making approximately five circular turns in the middle of Koh Kaew Intersection, with its tyres screeching loudly while skidding on the road at around 9:58 pm. The vehicle was later seen speeding towards Dara Samut Intersection.
Muang police station was informed that a traffic officer from Thalang police station had witnessed the incident and attempted to chase the car. However, the officer was unable to keep up as the vehicle sped towards the Phuket bypass road and Central Intersection in Tambon Wichit.
Upon learning of the incident, Pol Col Chatree Chukaew, commander of Muang police station, dispatched police vehicles to search for the white Mazda in question.
Officers later spotted the car parked in Soi Koh Kaew 23 in Tambon Koh Kaew. As soon as the driver saw the police approaching, he sped off, prompting a pursuit that ended in a dead-end at Soi Nana Chart 2 in Moo 2 village, Tambon Koh Kaew.
Unable to continue driving, the two men abandoned the car and fled into a deserted area with dense vegetation, attempting to hide. However, police gave chase and overpowered them. The two foreigners, both shirtless, resisted arrest, resulting in minor injuries to themselves and the arresting officers.
According to police, both men appeared intoxicated and were unable to communicate in English.
Once taken to Muang police station, officers identified one of the suspects as Anamere George, a Nigerian national wanted on an arrest warrant issued by Phuket Provincial Court on 21 August 2023 for unlawful entry and possession of cocaine. Police have yet to confirm the identity of the second suspect.