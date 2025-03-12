Two Nigerians nabbed  for ‘fast and furious’ driving in Phuket

Phuket police arrested two Nigerian men late on Tuesday night following a car chase, after complaints on Facebook that a vehicle had been seen driving dangerously in an apparent attempt to imitate scenes from the Fast and Furious film series.

At 10:30 pm, Muang Phuket police station was alerted via police radio and a popular Phuket Facebook page that a white sedan had been seen driving recklessly between Koh Kaew Intersection in Tambon Koh Kaew and Dara Samut Intersection in Tambon Wichit, Muang district.

A viral video clip posted on the Hode Jung Phuket (Cruel Phuket) page showed the car making approximately five circular turns in the middle of Koh Kaew Intersection, with its tyres screeching loudly while skidding on the road at around 9:58 pm. The vehicle was later seen speeding towards Dara Samut Intersection.