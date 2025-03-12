Phumtham: Prescription gang to face arrest warrants this month

Investigations have also extended to Lop Buri and Samut Prakan, where several gang members were reportedly registered as residents.

Additionally, 30 more people, who were not originally listed as part of the network, have voluntarily come forward to provide information to investigators.

Senior Officials Implicated in Corruption

Phumtham said he had invited the PACC and AMLO to join the investigation due to the need for financial transaction checks to trace everyone involved. He praised both agencies for their cooperation with the hospital and the War Veterans Organisation.

“We have already identified the network and its accomplices, but please wait until the arrest warrants are issued,” he said.

The fraud network reportedly involves senior officials, chiefs of units, and division heads. “The investigation should conclude by the end of this month,” Phumtham added.

He assured the public that investigators had gathered sufficient evidence and that those involved would not be able to destroy records, even though they had not yet been suspended from duty.

Phumtham also suggested that Veterans Hospital may need to revamp its medicine distribution protocols, following the model used by private hospitals, to prevent future corruption.

