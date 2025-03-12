Phumtham: Prescription gang to face arrest warrants this month

Defence Minister Phumtham Wechayachai on Wednesday vowed that arrest warrants would be issued by the end of this month for all officials and individuals involved in a large-scale fraudulent medical claims network at Veterans Hospital.
Phumtham stated that investigations—jointly conducted by the hospital, police, the Public Sector Anti-Corruption Commission (PACC), and the Anti-Money Laundering Office (AMLO)—had made significant progress. He expressed confidence that arrest warrants would soon be issued for gang leaders and all levels of accomplices.
He revealed that he had received a tip-off from an opposition MP, prompting him to order the hospital to launch an investigation.
Earlier this month, the War Veterans Organisation of Thailand formally lodged a complaint with the Criminal Investigation Bureau (CIB). The scam was uncovered after a suspect allegedly confessed, exposing a large-scale operation involving six teams and fake patients from Lop Buri, who were brought to the hospital to illegally obtain prescription medication. The network reportedly includes both retired and active hospital staff, including doctors and nurses.
Phumtham stated that investigators had interrogated over 150 individuals who allegedly faked illnesses—particularly diabetes—to obtain prescription drugs that were later resold by the gang.
While some of the interrogated individuals were genuinely ill, many were not, he said.
Investigations have also extended to Lop Buri and Samut Prakan, where several gang members were reportedly registered as residents.
Additionally, 30 more people, who were not originally listed as part of the network, have voluntarily come forward to provide information to investigators.
Phumtham said he had invited the PACC and AMLO to join the investigation due to the need for financial transaction checks to trace everyone involved. He praised both agencies for their cooperation with the hospital and the War Veterans Organisation.
“We have already identified the network and its accomplices, but please wait until the arrest warrants are issued,” he said.
The fraud network reportedly involves senior officials, chiefs of units, and division heads. “The investigation should conclude by the end of this month,” Phumtham added.
He assured the public that investigators had gathered sufficient evidence and that those involved would not be able to destroy records, even though they had not yet been suspended from duty.
Phumtham also suggested that Veterans Hospital may need to revamp its medicine distribution protocols, following the model used by private hospitals, to prevent future corruption.