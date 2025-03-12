Klong Prem prison chief transferred following ex-cop’s death

The Justice Ministry on Wednesday transferred the acting chief of Klong Prem Prison pending an investigation into the death of a convict, who was a former high-profile police station chief.

Pongsawat Neelayothin, Permanent Secretary for the Justice Ministry, issued an order on Wednesday to remove Padet Ringrod, Director of the Central Correctional Institution for Drug Addicts, from his duties as acting warden for Klong Prem Central Prison.

Pongsawat’s order stated that Padet would return to his role as Director of the Central Correctional Institution for Drug Addicts.