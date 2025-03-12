Klong Prem prison chief transferred following ex-cop’s death

The Justice Ministry on Wednesday transferred the acting chief of Klong Prem Prison pending an investigation into the death of a convict, who was a former high-profile police station chief.
Pongsawat Neelayothin, Permanent Secretary for the Justice Ministry, issued an order on Wednesday to remove Padet Ringrod, Director of the Central Correctional Institution for Drug Addicts, from his duties as acting warden for Klong Prem Central Prison.
Pongsawat’s order stated that Padet would return to his role as Director of the Central Correctional Institution for Drug Addicts.
The order also assigned Charn Wachiradet, Deputy Director-General of the Corrections Department, as acting warden for Klong Prem Prison.
Pongsawat said the transfers were made to ensure a fair investigation into the death of Pol Col Thitisan "Jo Ferrari" Utthanaphon, 43, a former commander of Muang Nakhon Sawan Police Station, who had been sentenced to life imprisonment and had served 3 years, 6 months, and 13 days in prison. He was found hanged inside his room at Klong Prem Prison on the night of March 7.
The Central Institute of Forensic Sciences performed an autopsy and determined that he had apparently committed suicide, but his relatives sent his body for a second autopsy at Chulalongkorn Hospital. The results are expected in two weeks.
After the transfer order was made public, the Corrections Department issued a press release to explain that the transfer was not a punishment for Padet.
Instead, the department explained, the transfer was to ensure a transparent and fair probe into the death and into Thitisan’s earlier complaints that he had been tortured. The transfer was also made to allow the department to investigate whether inmates at Klong Prem Prison had been properly cared for, the department added.