Golf ball-sized hailstones strike three northeastern provinces

In Yasothon, summer storms struck four subdistricts of Kham Khuean Kaeo on Wednesday afternoon, bringing heavy rain and hail. A local official reported that 174 houses were damaged by hailstones as large as golf balls.

Thunderstorms also damaged 300 houses and two temples in five districts of Nong Bua Lamphu province on Wednesday. Provincial Electricity Authority staff scrambled to restore power after the gale uprooted seven electricity poles.

A local official said storm-hit areas would be surveyed on Thursday to assess the damage and provide assistance to affected villagers.

The Thai Meteorological Department on Wednesday forecast a high probability of more storms and hail across the northeast, central and eastern regions over the next 15 days, as summer heat and southerly winds whip up clouds.

The department advised the public to beware of severe weather conditions and keep away from large trees and unsecure billboards, while urging farmers to take precautions to prevent damage to crops and livestock.