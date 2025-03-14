Thailand braces for summer storms, gusty winds, temperature drop

According to the Thai Meteorological Department’s weather advisory on Friday, a rather strong high-pressure system from China will extend over upper Thailand, where hot to very hot conditions are currently prevailing. This will lead to outbreaks of summer storms, strong winds and hail in some areas during the initial period.

Following the storms, temperatures in the Northeast are expected to drop by 5-8°C, accompanied by strong winds. Other regions will experience a 2-4°C temperature decline with similarly strong winds.