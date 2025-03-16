Tolls waived for five expressways, two motorways during Songkran

The Expressway Authority of Thailand (EXAT) and the Highways Department will allow motorists to use five expressways and two motorways free of charge during the long Songkran holidays.
The department will also open two motorways, which have not yet been formally inaugurated, for use during the holidays, when a mass exodus from Bangkok to the provinces is expected.
The first is the M81 motorway from Bang Yai district in Nonthaburi to Kanchanaburi. Construction has been completed, but its systems and toll gates have not yet been installed. Motorists can use it free of charge throughout the Songkran holidays.
The second is the M6 motorway from Bang Pa-in district in Ayutthaya to Nakhon Ratchasima. Construction is partially completed, and motorists will be allowed to use a section from Hin Kong in Saraburi to the Nakhon Ratchasima bypass road during the long holidays.
EXAT announced that its five expressways will be toll-free during two periods as follows:
From 11 to 17 April:
From 13 to 15 April:
The Highways Department announced that toll fees will also be waived for two motorways from 11 to 17 April: