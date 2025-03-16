Tolls waived for five expressways, two motorways during Songkran

The Expressway Authority of Thailand (EXAT) and the Highways Department will allow motorists to use five expressways and two motorways free of charge during the long Songkran holidays.

The department will also open two motorways, which have not yet been formally inaugurated, for use during the holidays, when a mass exodus from Bangkok to the provinces is expected.

The first is the M81 motorway from Bang Yai district in Nonthaburi to Kanchanaburi. Construction has been completed, but its systems and toll gates have not yet been installed. Motorists can use it free of charge throughout the Songkran holidays.