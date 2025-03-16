Tolls waived for five expressways, two motorways during Songkran

SUNDAY, MARCH 16, 2025

Toll fees will be waived on five expressways and two motorways during the Songkran holidays to ease travel as people leave Bangkok for the provinces.

The Expressway Authority of Thailand (EXAT) and the Highways Department will allow motorists to use five expressways and two motorways free of charge during the long Songkran holidays.

The department will also open two motorways, which have not yet been formally inaugurated, for use during the holidays, when a mass exodus from Bangkok to the provinces is expected.

The first is the M81 motorway from Bang Yai district in Nonthaburi to Kanchanaburi. Construction has been completed, but its systems and toll gates have not yet been installed. Motorists can use it free of charge throughout the Songkran holidays.

Tolls waived for five expressways, two motorways during Songkran

The second is the M6 motorway from Bang Pa-in district in Ayutthaya to Nakhon Ratchasima. Construction is partially completed, and motorists will be allowed to use a section from Hin Kong in Saraburi to the Nakhon Ratchasima bypass road during the long holidays.

EXAT announced that its five expressways will be toll-free during two periods as follows:

From 11 to 17 April:

  • Burapha Withi Expressway (Bang Na–Chonburi)
  • Kanchanaphisek Expressway (Bang Pli–Suksawat)

From 13 to 15 April:

  • Chalerm Mahanakhon Expressway (First Stage Expressway)
  • Si Rat Expressway (Second Stage Expressway)
  • Udon Ratthaya Expressway (Bang Pa-in–Pak Kret)

The Highways Department announced that toll fees will also be waived for two motorways from 11 to 17 April:

  • M7 Motorway (Bangkok–Ban Chang district, Rayong)
  • M9 Motorway (Kanchanaphisek Outer Ring Road: Bang Pa-in–Bang Pli and Phra Pradaeng–Bang Khun Thien)


 

nationthailand

© 2025 All rights reserved., The Nation
Privacy Policy