PM urges civil and criminal responsibility for Rama II road accident

Her comments followed the fatal collapse of a bridge beam at the Dao Khanong toll plaza on the Chalerm Mahanakorn Expressway early Saturday, which resulted in six fatalities and over 20 injuries.
The premier noted that accidents on Rama II Road are frequent, urging agencies like the Transport Ministry to take strict action. She raised concerns about large construction contractors who subcontract work to smaller firms, questioning their qualifications.
“I want to see responsibility and call for civil liability,” she said, stressing the need to review any overlooked project steps to ensure compliance with regulations and safety standards. She also emphasised that criminal liability should be assessed on a case-by-case basis.
Paetongtarn urged agencies to address the complexity of these issues, including the potential for license revocation. “Accidents, especially fatal ones, should not happen. We must be clear about responsibility and take serious action,” she said.
To prevent future incidents, she confirmed that the Department of Special Investigation would be tasked with investigating the case. Additionally, the prime minister called for agencies to address traffic congestion and safety issues.
Transport Minister Suriya Jungrungreangkit said that the contractor responsible for the fatal incident would be disqualified from participating in government tenders for two years, under the Public Procurement and Supplies Administration Act BE 2560 (2017).
For the contractor portfolio measure, he said the Finance Ministry is drafting a ministerial regulation to set criteria for entrepreneurs to improve safety and control project timelines.
The regulation will be proposed to the cabinet for consideration, following the issuance of accompanying announcements. He expects the measure to come into effect by April this year.
Suriya expressed confidence that the new measures, including a blacklist for contractors who commit offenses, would improve safety practices. He also mentioned that the Engineering Institute of Thailand and the Thailand Structural Engineers Association would inspect construction projects on Rama II Road to prevent further accidents.
Regarding the recent incident, the Expressway Authority of Thailand is conducting an investigation, which is expected to take about a month. If criminal offenses are found, charges will be filed against both the contractor and the consultant involved.