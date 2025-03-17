PM urges civil and criminal responsibility for Rama II road accident

Her comments followed the fatal collapse of a bridge beam at the Dao Khanong toll plaza on the Chalerm Mahanakorn Expressway early Saturday, which resulted in six fatalities and over 20 injuries.

The premier noted that accidents on Rama II Road are frequent, urging agencies like the Transport Ministry to take strict action. She raised concerns about large construction contractors who subcontract work to smaller firms, questioning their qualifications.

“I want to see responsibility and call for civil liability,” she said, stressing the need to review any overlooked project steps to ensure compliance with regulations and safety standards. She also emphasised that criminal liability should be assessed on a case-by-case basis.