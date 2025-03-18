Elephant camps in Chiang Mai cooperate to prevent forest fire

Provincial officers and owners of elephant camps in Chiang Mai on Monday launched a campaign to prevent wildfires in Mae Taeng district of the northern province.

The initiative aims to use elephants to make firebreaks around areas of Pang Mai Daeng forest in Ban Chang subdistrict, where forest fires are frequently reported during the summer, Siwakorn Buapong, deputy Chiang Mai governor said.

Forest fires are not only threatening the province’s biodiversity, they also contribute to the air pollution problem in the northern region, he added.

“Mae Taeng district is home to elephant camps that have over 400 elephants capable of making firebreaks and navigating through thick forest,” he said.