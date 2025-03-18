Elephant camps in Chiang Mai cooperate to prevent forest fire

Provincial officers and owners of elephant camps in Chiang Mai on Monday launched a campaign to prevent wildfires in Mae Taeng district of the northern province.
The initiative aims to use elephants to make firebreaks around areas of Pang Mai Daeng forest in Ban Chang subdistrict, where forest fires are frequently reported during the summer, Siwakorn Buapong, deputy Chiang Mai governor said.
Forest fires are not only threatening the province’s biodiversity, they also contribute to the air pollution problem in the northern region, he added.
“Mae Taeng district is home to elephant camps that have over 400 elephants capable of making firebreaks and navigating through thick forest,” he said.
Siwakorn added that to combat forest fires, the province has been monitoring the situation around the clock as well as coordinating with related agencies and the private sectors to make firebreaks at strategic locations.
“Today, elephant owners have participated in efforts to prevent the problem, which will benefit both the health of the local community and the elephants as well,” he said.
Apichit Duangdee, the owner of Elephant Rescue Park, revealed that many elephant camps in the Mae Taeng district are located near forests, which can easily catch fire during the dry season.
He said that wildfires that occur near the camps could cause the elephants to panic, potentially leading to accidents and damage. This project will therefore benefit both the elephant owners and the local community, he added.