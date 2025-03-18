Thai rock star turned alleged drug pusher arrested in Bangkok

The former frontman of a well-known Thai rock band from the 2000s has been arrested for allegedly being a drug pusher in Bangkok. The Office of the Narcotics Control Board (ONCB) announced the arrest following a tip-off from China’s drug suppression authorities.
On Tuesday, the ONCB confirmed the arrest of Patcharapol “Zax” Parnpoom, 47, who was the lead singer of the band I-Zax, which debuted in 2002. He was apprehended at a Bangkok condominium at 2:20 pm.
Pol Lt Gen Phanurat Lakboon, ONCB secretary-general, stated in a press conference that the arrest followed the detention of two Thai nationals at Nanjing Airport on 22 July 2024.
According to Phanurat, the China National Narcotics Control Commission (NNCC) interrogated the two Thai suspects and discovered that they had purchased drugs from a 44-year-old Thai woman in Bangkok. The NNCC subsequently issued an arrest warrant for the woman and sought assistance from the ONCB to apprehend her.
With intelligence provided by the NNCC, ONCB officers and local police arrested the 44-year-old woman at her condominium in the Ratchadaphisek area on 13 March.
The officers found evidence that she had been selling drugs online, along with packages containing crystal methamphetamine (ice) and ecstasy pills ready for shipment.
Her interrogation led to the arrest of another Thai woman, 42, who was found in possession of various drugs, including crystal meth, ecstasy, ketamine, and methamphetamine.
Phanurat revealed that information from the 42-year-old woman led to the arrest of Patcharapol. He was detained when he visited her to purchase drugs. A subsequent search of Patcharapol’s residence uncovered a significant quantity of illegal substances.
According to Phanurat, Patcharapol not only consumed drugs but also resold them to several other singers and entertainers. The ONCB is now conducting further investigations to identify and arrest other individuals involved in the network.
I-Zax was a popular Thai rock band in the early 2000s, producing several hit songs. However, the group disbanded after their third album failed to gain traction. Patcharapol’s arrest marks a dramatic downfall from his once-prominent status in the Thai music industry.
Authorities continue to widen their investigation, aiming to dismantle the alleged drug network linked to the former musician and other entertainment industry figures.