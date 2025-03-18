Thai rock star turned alleged drug pusher arrested in Bangkok

Thai Authorities Crack Down on Drug Network

With intelligence provided by the NNCC, ONCB officers and local police arrested the 44-year-old woman at her condominium in the Ratchadaphisek area on 13 March.

The officers found evidence that she had been selling drugs online, along with packages containing crystal methamphetamine (ice) and ecstasy pills ready for shipment.

Her interrogation led to the arrest of another Thai woman, 42, who was found in possession of various drugs, including crystal meth, ecstasy, ketamine, and methamphetamine.

Former Singer Allegedly Involved in Drug Distribution

Phanurat revealed that information from the 42-year-old woman led to the arrest of Patcharapol. He was detained when he visited her to purchase drugs. A subsequent search of Patcharapol’s residence uncovered a significant quantity of illegal substances.

According to Phanurat, Patcharapol not only consumed drugs but also resold them to several other singers and entertainers. The ONCB is now conducting further investigations to identify and arrest other individuals involved in the network.

The Rise and Fall of I-Zax

I-Zax was a popular Thai rock band in the early 2000s, producing several hit songs. However, the group disbanded after their third album failed to gain traction. Patcharapol’s arrest marks a dramatic downfall from his once-prominent status in the Thai music industry.

Authorities continue to widen their investigation, aiming to dismantle the alleged drug network linked to the former musician and other entertainment industry figures.

