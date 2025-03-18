Man hides in shopping mall to rob gold shop but traps himself

After hiding inside the mall until closing time, he changed into his black outfit and Ghostface mask. Using a metal bar, he pried open the lock on the retractable iron gate of the gold shop. Once inside, he pulled the gate shut behind him to avoid detection.

Failed Escape Leads to Swift Arrest

However, after grabbing several gold necklaces, he realised he could not lift the iron gate from the inside, as it was too close to the shop’s display counter. Desperate, he searched for another way out through the back of the shop but failed to find an escape route.

In the morning, staff arriving for work discovered him trapped inside. They secured the door with an additional lock and immediately called the police, leading to his swift arrest.

