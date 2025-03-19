Slightly cooler and windy, isolated thundershowers possible

The upper part of Thailand will experience a decrease in temperature by 1-2 degrees Celsius and strong wind on Wednesday, with thundershowers possible in some areas of the North and the Central regions.

The Thai Meteorological Department said this morning that these conditions are due to a rather strong high-pressure system from China extending to the upper country. It urged people to take care of their health due to variable conditions and recommended farmers take precautions to prevent damage to crops and livestock.

Meanwhile, the easterly and southeasterly winds prevailing over the Gulf, the South and the Andaman Sea are strengthening and bringing more rain and isolated heavy downpours to the South. Waves in the Gulf are 2-3 metres high and above 3 metres in thundershowers. All ships in the Gulf should keep off thundershowers and small boats should stay ashore, the department warned.