Slightly cooler and windy, isolated thundershowers possible

The upper part of Thailand will experience a decrease in temperature by 1-2 degrees Celsius and strong wind on Wednesday, with thundershowers possible in some areas of the North and the Central regions.
The Thai Meteorological Department said this morning that these conditions are due to a rather strong high-pressure system from China extending to the upper country. It urged people to take care of their health due to variable conditions and recommended farmers take precautions to prevent damage to crops and livestock.
Meanwhile, the easterly and southeasterly winds prevailing over the Gulf, the South and the Andaman Sea are strengthening and bringing more rain and isolated heavy downpours to the South. Waves in the Gulf are 2-3 metres high and above 3 metres in thundershowers. All ships in the Gulf should keep off thundershowers and small boats should stay ashore, the department warned.
The weather forecast for the next 24 hours is as follows:
North: Isolated thundershowers mostly in Chiang Mai, Chiang Rai, Phayao and Nan; minimum temperature 20-24 degrees Celsius, maximum 31-35°C.
Northeast: Cool and windy in the morning; minimum 16-21°C, maximum 27-31°C.
Central: Isolated thundershowers with gusty wind mostly in Kanchanaburi and Ratchaburi; minimum 24-26°C, maximum 33-35°C.
East: Isolated thundershowers with strong wind mostly in Chonburi, Rayong, Chanthaburi and Trat; minimum 22-25°C, maximum 32-34°C; waves about a metre high and 1-2 metres high in thundershowers.
South (east coast): Isolated thundershowers and isolated heavy rains in Chumphon, Surat Thani, Nakhon Si Thammarat, Phatthalung and Songkhla; minimum 23-25°C, maximum 32-33°C; waves 2-3 metres high and above 3 metres in thundershowers.
South (west coast): Isolated thundershowers mostly in Ranong, Phang Nga, Phuket and Krabi; minimum 24-25°C, maximum 33-35°C; waves 1-2 metres high and above 2 metres in thundershowers.
Bangkok metropolitan area: Windy; minimum 25-27°C, maximum 33-36°C.