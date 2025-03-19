Over 300 impounded vehicles destroyed in Tak’s customs lot blaze

More than 300 vehicles were damaged in a fire on Tuesday night at an impound lot behind the customs checkpoint at the 2nd Thai-Myanmar Friendship Bridge in Mae Sot district of Tak province.

Officers at Mae Sot police station were alerted of the fire at 7.30pm and rushed to investigate. By that time, the blaze in the open-air lot surrounded by metal fencing had already spread, torching parked vehicles and setting off periodic explosions as gas tanks blew.

Several fire trucks from Mae Sot and nearby districts were called to extinguish the fire. Firefighters spent over two hours controlling the blaze, which damaged over 300 vehicles from about the 1,000 parked in the lot.