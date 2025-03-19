One killed, three injured in Narathiwat bridge collapse

A bridge collapse in Narathiwat’s Chanae district killed a motorcyclist and injured three others as vehicles were crossing early on Wednesday morning.

A concrete bridge in a village in Narathiwat’s Chanae district collapsed early on Wednesday, killing one villager and injuring three others.

The Public Relations Office of the Narathiwat provincial administration announced on its Facebook page that the village head of Ban I-Burtae in Tambon Chang Phuak had informed the provincial authorities of the incident at 5:45 am.

The bridge was part of Highway No. 4217, which connects Chanae to Si Sakhon districts.

The middle section of the two-lane concrete bridge collapsed into the creek below while a pickup truck and a motorcycle were crossing it.

The motorcyclist, identified as Aman Jaema, a resident of Kalubi village in Si Sakhon, was killed.
The three occupants of the pickup truck were injured.
 

