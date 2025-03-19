One killed, three injured in Narathiwat bridge collapse

A concrete bridge in a village in Narathiwat’s Chanae district collapsed early on Wednesday, killing one villager and injuring three others.

The Public Relations Office of the Narathiwat provincial administration announced on its Facebook page that the village head of Ban I-Burtae in Tambon Chang Phuak had informed the provincial authorities of the incident at 5:45 am.

The bridge was part of Highway No. 4217, which connects Chanae to Si Sakhon districts.