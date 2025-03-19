Pattaya police disrobe Cambodian monks for illegal entry, violating Buddhist conduct

Three Cambodian monks were forced to give up their saffron robes in Pattaya after locals complained that they had breached traditional Buddhist conduct.

Pattaya police and local municipality officials swooped in on the monks after locals reported spotting the three monks making their way down Walking Street, a popular nightlife area, and asking for food late at night.

Buddhist monks are traditionally only allowed to consume food between dawn and midday.

Police said they had visited the Wat Chaimongkol night market at about 4pm on Wednesday and found one of the monks sitting there asking for food. He was carrying a certificate confirming his status as a monk.