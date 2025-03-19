Thais urged to apply online for inter driving licences before Songkran

How to Apply for an International Driving Licence

The service for online applications for international driving licences has been available since late last year. To apply via the Pao Tang app, motorists must meet the following requirements:

Upload a digital, full-frontal photo (maximum 5 MB) taken within the last six months.

Possess a passport with at least six months of validity.

Hold a driving licence that remains valid for at least three months.

Applicants must also determine which of the two international road traffic conventions applies in their destination country:

The 1949 Geneva Convention on Road Traffic The 1968 Vienna Convention on Road Traffic

Motorists must select the relevant convention before proceeding with their online application. They will then need to fill in identity details, upload their photo, provide their home address, and pay the application fee.

Top Provinces for Online Applications

According to the LTD, from 13 December to 28 February, the top ten provinces with the highest number of international driving licence applications via the Pao Tang app were:

Bangkok – 9,878 applications Nonthaburi – 1,792 applications Samut Prakan – 1,262 applications Chonburi – 973 applications Pathum Thani – 913 applications Chiang Mai – 654 applications Rayong – 382 applications Phuket – 298 applications Nakhon Pathom – 279 applications Songkhla – 236 applications

By applying in advance through the Pao Tang app, Thai tourists can ensure a seamless travel experience during Songkran without the inconvenience of last-minute arrangements.

