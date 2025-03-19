Thais urged to apply online for inter driving licences before Songkran

Thai tourists planning to travel abroad during the long Songkran holidays are encouraged to apply online for international driving licences using the Pao Tang app from Krungthai Bank. The Land Transport Department (LTD) has advised Thai motorists to complete their applications in advance in case they need to drive during their trips overseas.
Applications for international driving licences can be submitted anytime and from anywhere via the Pao Tang app, ensuring a hassle-free process for applicants.
Seksom Akkaraphan, Deputy of the LTD, stated that the department expects a high number of Thai travellers during the Songkran holidays and urges them to take advantage of the online application system for convenience.
Successful applicants will receive their international driving licences at home, eliminating the need to visit LTD offices, Seksom added.
Applicants must pay a licence issuance fee of 505 baht and a mailing fee of 60 baht. However, until the end of this year, Krungthai Bank (KTB) has waived bank fees for applicants using the Pao Tang app, providing additional savings.
The service for online applications for international driving licences has been available since late last year. To apply via the Pao Tang app, motorists must meet the following requirements:
Applicants must also determine which of the two international road traffic conventions applies in their destination country:
Motorists must select the relevant convention before proceeding with their online application. They will then need to fill in identity details, upload their photo, provide their home address, and pay the application fee.
According to the LTD, from 13 December to 28 February, the top ten provinces with the highest number of international driving licence applications via the Pao Tang app were:
By applying in advance through the Pao Tang app, Thai tourists can ensure a seamless travel experience during Songkran without the inconvenience of last-minute arrangements.