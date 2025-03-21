Thailand, Cambodia to crack down on call centre scams: Paetongtarn

Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra confirmed that Thailand’s efforts to combat drugs and call centre gangs are progressing smoothly, with Thailand and Cambodia ready to collaborate on tackling scams in Poipet township.
After meeting with the Royal Thai Army in Bangkok’s Phra Nakhon district, she instructed agencies to work together, noting that several suspects had already been arrested. However, she acknowledged that drug production remains high, requiring cooperation from neighboring countries.
Paetongtarn reviewed reports on drug suppression via land, water and air, highlighting that drugs like crystal meth and ketamine are frequently smuggled through northern Thailand.
She also praised agencies for their drug mitigation efforts, particularly in providing rehabilitation for addicts.
Regarding call centre scams, Paetongtarn said she had discussed the issue with Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet, focusing on scams in Poipet that have deceived many Thais.
She also inquired with the National Broadcasting and Telecommunications Commission (NBTC) about any challenges in addressing the problem.
The premier assured that anti-scam measures in Poipet are as strict as those at the Myanmar border in Tak province, with Cambodian authorities prepared to collaborate.
National Police Inspector General Pol Gen Thatchai Pitaneelaboot confirmed that the premier assigned him to coordinate with Cambodian National Police and relevant agencies.
While Cambodia has committed to a crackdown, its legal system requires search warrants for enforcement, which may cause delays, he explained.
Paetongtarn denied to comment whether the relationship between former Prime Minister Thaksin Shinawatra and Cambodian Senate President Hun Sen had impacted efforts to resolve the issue.