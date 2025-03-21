Thailand, Cambodia to crack down on call centre scams: Paetongtarn

Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra confirmed that Thailand’s efforts to combat drugs and call centre gangs are progressing smoothly, with Thailand and Cambodia ready to collaborate on tackling scams in Poipet township.

After meeting with the Royal Thai Army in Bangkok’s Phra Nakhon district, she instructed agencies to work together, noting that several suspects had already been arrested. However, she acknowledged that drug production remains high, requiring cooperation from neighboring countries.

Paetongtarn reviewed reports on drug suppression via land, water and air, highlighting that drugs like crystal meth and ketamine are frequently smuggled through northern Thailand.

She also praised agencies for their drug mitigation efforts, particularly in providing rehabilitation for addicts.